Scripps Networks celebrates the holidays with five new original movies on ION and Bounce Vivica A. Fox, Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd, Romeo Miller, Colin Egglesfield, Michelle Borth, Juliana Harkavy, Claire Coffee & George Stults headline the casts

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five new original holiday movies will premiere on ION and Bounce beginning Sunday, Nov. 21. In total, the Scripps Networks will combine to air over 200 hours of holiday movies and programming. Last year, ION ranked No. 1 among all networks airing original holiday programming. *

The new original Scripps Networks holiday movies for 2021:

Bounce

ION

In addition, Laff will air a week of primetime family-friendly holiday movies beginning Dec. 6 and Grit will present holiday-themed Westerns on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

*Source: Nielsen Media Research, A25-54 C3 Impressions, 2020 (11/26/20 - 1/1/21), competitive set based on networks with original holiday movies, total day excluding kids programming.

Contact: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 jim.weiss@scripps.com

