Valour Inc., a Subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Launches World's First Uniswap Exchange Traded Product

New ETP, Valour Uniswap, will enable institutions and individuals to invest in Uniswap (UNI) as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Uniswap is the world's largest decentralized exchange, with US$16.2bn USD in market cap and US$5.1bn USD Total Value Locked (TVL) in the protocol 1

Valour currently has over US$290m in Assets Under Management (AUM) from its existing products

Trading in Valour Uniswap to begin on Frankfurt stock exchange later this week

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), will launch Valour Uniswap (VALOUR UNISWAP - CH1114178846) on the Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG ("Frankfurt"). The Valour Uniswap ETP enables investors to gain exposure to UNI, the native token of the world's largest decentralised exchange, Uniswap, simply and securely, via their bank or broker.

Uniswap, the world's most popular decentralized exchange ("DEX"), is experiencing unprecedented growth, with $4.8bn in total liquidity currently in the platform2. An open source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, it is a liquidity provider for the trading of tokens on the Ethereum network, known as ERC-20 tokens. This past weekend, Uniswap Labs shared that the Uniswap protocol passed $500bn USD in total trading volume since its launch in November 2018.

"This is the first ever Uniswap ETP being offered to the investing public on traditional equity exchanges," said Russell Starr, Executive Chairman & CEO of DeFi Technologies. "With a market capitalization of over US $16 billion, Uniswap is one of the largest and most traded defi protocols. We anticipate positive investor interest in our Uniswap ETP, which should also compound Valour's AUM growth and create value for our shareholders."

Valour CEO Diana Biggs said: "The future of financial services is being built on open, interoperable protocols, and Uniswap is a fantastic example of that. At Valour, our mission is to provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to these areas of innovation, in particular to decentralised finance (DeFi). Our Uniswap ETP, a world's first, will do just that. We are encouraged by the continued growth of DeFi and are working hard to bring more products such as Valour Uniswap to market, making this important ecosystem of innovation available via mainstream investment channels."

As of 25 October 2021, Valour has surpassed US$290 million in AUM from the trading of its products on the Nordic Growth Market ("NGM") and Frankfurt. This achievement marks an exceptional first ten months of 2021, which has seen AUM grow more than 3033% since the start of the year.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product that is bought and sold on the NGM or Frankfurt, Valour purchases or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, meaning that Valour ETPs are fully backed at all times.

About Valour Uniswap

Valour Uniswap is the world's first fully-hedged, passive investment product with Uniswap's native token, UNI, as its underlying asset. The Valour Uniswap ETP, available in EUR (VALOUR UNISWAP, ISIN code CH1114178846), will be traded on the Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. Available for purchase via banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, Valour Uniswap removes the mystery, complexity and costs of UNI investment and custody that have thus far impeded mainstream adoption of digital assets and decentralised finance.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com .

