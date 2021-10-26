Wuxi, the IoT city light up the world

WUXI, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, the 2021 World Internet of Things (IoT) Wuxi Summit was held, kicking off the 2021 World Internet of Things Expo. Experts from the global IoT industry gathered in Wuxi for infinite possibilities brought about by digital transformation and hope for a bright future in the IoT and the digital world.



Du Xiaogang, Secretary of the Wuxi Municipal Party Committee of CPC, said in his speech, "The interconnection of all things will light up the world for us; digital civilization is our new future. In this sense, the expo is the best platform for us to see the future." In the past 12 years, Wuxi has been deeply involved in the IoT and is known as the Capital of the IoT. The annual World IoT Expo has become the most important exchange and sharing event among IoT researchers, industries, and cities, according to the organizing committee of 2021 World IoT Expo.



Nestled between Changzhou and Suzhou on the banks of Taihu Lake, Wuxi was originally established in 202 BCE during the Han dynasty, and later, during the Sui and Tang dynasty, became a hub for rice and textile exports with the opening of China's Grand Canal. More recently, the city became known for its well-developed manufacturing industry -- but over the last twelve years, Wuxi has grown once more, from a modern industrial and commercial base to an advanced manufacturing city synonymous with the internet of things (IoT).



Home to over 3,000 companies specializing in IoT, Wuxi now plays an important part in advancing China's IoT sector and the national strategy for high-tech development. For example, the local government pioneered China's first environmental protection project using smart technology--setting up a network of sensors to better monitor the water quality of Lake Tai. The city also takes a leading role in the exploration of IoT and building a complete industrial chain of chips, sensing devices, network communications, intelligent hardware and application services, with an industrial scale totalling more than 300 billion yuan (US$465 million) in 2020. With a focus on IoT, internet of vehicles, smart transportation, intelligent manufacturing, smart cities, big data, 5G and AI, Wuxi's tech industry is poised to continue its rapid expansion going forward into the era of intelligent connectivity.



"The past 12 years was the start," says Vice Mayor Gao. "In the future, further integration of AI with IoT will have a long-term and far-reaching impact. With greater interconnectivity, the tangible benefits IoT will be seen and felt by more people, and recognition of these benefits will mean great potential for IoT in China and the rest of the world."



Wuxi has a great deal to offer companies, investors, entrepreneurs and researchers in the field of IoT. The city stands as a remarkable example of an explorer, promoter, and supporter of this game-changing technology, as well as a witness to the benefits its application can bring.

