Zephyr Partners With Top Chef and James Beard Foundation Award Winner, Karen Akunowicz

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr has announced its partnership with Top Chef and James Beard Foundation Award Winner, Karen Akunowicz. The Boston-based chef included the Roma Groove Range hood and Presrv™ Dual Zone Wine Cooler in her home remodel, and the Presrv Full Size Wine Cooler in her new restaurant, Bar Volpe, opening this fall.

The Roma Groove allows me to express myself through good food and music at home, and the sound quality is fantastic.

The Roma Groove range hood helps home chefs find their rhythm in the kitchen with the ability to stream playlists from Bluetooth® devices such as mobile phones and tablets. The hood takes center stage in the kitchen and contributes to an upbeat environment that is inviting for family and friends. "The Roma Groove allows me to express myself through good food and music at home," says Akunowicz. "The sound quality is fantastic and has replaced my need for a stereo system in the downstairs of our home. I love that whether I'm testing recipes for my cookbook or entertaining guests, the range hood is taking care of the dirty work, while also playing all of my favorite tunes."

Chef Akunowicz lived in Italy working as a chef for a year and has spent time traveling throughout the country. This time abroad provided inspiration behind her new restaurant, Bar Volpe. The design of the restaurant is modern Italian with a vintage feel, which features an in-house pasta room and shop, wood-fired grill, and custom bar. The bar features a beautiful art deco arch where the Presrv Full Size Wine Cooler is housed and it is one of the first things guests will see when they enter the restaurant.

"The Full Size Dual Zone Wine Cooler not only keeps our reserve bottles at the perfect temperature, whether they are red, white or bubbles, but also provides the combination of style and function I was looking to incorporate into the restaurant's design," says Akunowicz.

Akunowicz stores her own personal favorite varietals at home in the Presrv Dual Zone Wine Cooler, a model that features two distinct temperature zones for storing both reds and whites, Full-Extension Black Wood Racks, and 3-color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber. "I love that I can store my favorite Nebbiolo and Pino on the bottom, Prosecco and Etna Bianco on the top, and all are kept at the perfect temperature."

"We love Karen's food – and her rock n' roll attitude," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Her high standards have gotten her where she is today—and she applies these standards to her home, too. Which is why we're thrilled that she has partnered with us on her recent kitchen remodel and her new restaurant."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers.

About Karen Akunowicz

Karen Akunowicz is the Chef/Owner of Fox & the Knife Enoteca and Bar Volpe Risorante e Pastificio in Boston. In 2015, Karen became a fan favorite when she competed on Bravo's Emmy nominated show "Top Chef," she returned in 2020 to compete on " Top Chef All Stars" and has been a judge on Top Chef, and Top Chef Canada. She has also appeared on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay." In 2016, she was called one of the "21 Badass Women Changing the Food World" by Marie Claire magazine, and the following year she co-authored Myers+Chang at Home (Houghton Mifflin; 2017). In 2018, Karen won the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award in the category of Best Chef: Northeast, and in 2019, Fox & the Knife was named one of Food & Wine's Best New Restaurants, among numerous other honors and accolades. Karen is represented by ARC COLLECTIVE .

