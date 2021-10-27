Confidential Computing Market Could Reach US$54 Billion in 2026

Enterprise cloud and security initiatives expected to drive exponential increase over next few years

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with the Confidential Computing Consortium today released findings from a market study by Everest Group which shows the Confidential Computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 90%-95% to reach US$ 54 billion in 2026.

Confidential Computing protects data in use by performing computation in a hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). These secure and isolated environments prevent unauthorized access or modification of applications and data while it is in use in memory, thereby increasing the security level of organizations that manage sensitive and regulated data, such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), health information or financial data.

Some of the key findings of the market study titled "Confidential Computing – The Next Frontier in Data Security" are:

The Confidential Computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 90%-95% in the best case scenario, and 40%-45% even in the worst case scenario until 2026

Hardware and software segments of the market will drive the majority of adoption, while the service segment will also have a role to play

Regulated industries like banking, finance, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, public sector and defense will dominate the rollout

Adoption in different theaters will be driven by privacy regulations and incidences of cyber-threats

Emerging technology paradigms like multi-party computing and blockchain will constitute a large share of the market

"Enterprises are rapidly moving data to the cloud which has dramatically altered their security needs to protect their sensitive data at rest, on the network, or in use in secure protected computation," said Stephen Walli, governing board chair of the Confidential Computing Consortium. "The needs of protecting and managing sensitive data throughout the life cycle, coupled with industry regulations, and the proliferation of cyber risks, positions Confidential Computing to become a de facto technology for computational security."

The Everest Group leveraged multiple sources of data including proprietary datasets, consultations with key market stakeholders, and contributions from the members of the Confidential Computing Consortium to assess the market.

"While the adoption of Confidential Computing is in the relatively nascent stage, our research reveals growth potential not only for enterprises consuming it, but also for the technology and service providers enabling it," said Abhishek Mundra, Practice Director, Everest Research.

The Confidential Computing Consortium brings together vendors, cloud providers and developers to accelerate the adoption of TEE technologies and standards. Premier members of the consortium include Accenture, ANT Group, Arm, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft and Red Hat. Additional information about the CCC and a full list of member companies is available at: https://confidentialcomputing.io

Download the market study: https://next-frontier-in-data-security.confidentialcomputing.io

Download our whitepapers on Confidential Computing: https://confidentialcomputing.io/white-papers

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,800 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/

About the Confidential Computing Consortium

Established in 2019, the Confidential Computing Consortium brings together hardware vendors, cloud providers, developers, open source experts and academics to accelerate the confidential computing market; influence technical and regulatory standards; build open source tools that provide the right environment for TEE development' and host industry outreach and education initiatives. It aims to address computational trust and security for data in use, enabling encrypted data to be processed in memory without exposing it to the rest of the system, reducing exposure to sensitive data and providing greater control and transparency for users. For more information, please visit: https://confidentialcomputing.io

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our clients include leading global companies, service providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com

