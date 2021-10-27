GoodCell Appoints Ami Bhatt as Strategic Advisor

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodCell, a medically-actionable service to identify, track and respond to health risks, announced today that it has appointed Ami Bhatt, M.D., as strategic advisor. Ami Bhatt, M.D., is currently the Director of TeleCardiology and the Liberthson Endowed Scholar in Adult Congenital Heart Disease at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Additionally, she is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School and President-Elect for the American Heart Association's Boston Chapter. At GoodCell, she will be instrumental in providing guidance into ways to unlock health insights held in our blood cells.

"GoodCell is committed to being at the forefront of science, and holding our products to the highest scientific standards, including the democratization of health data," said Trevor Perry, President, GoodCell. "Dr. Bhatt's world-class expertise in cardiology, telehealth, digital health, and a personalized approach to longitudinal care will help us continue to expand the services we offer, harnessing the power of today's science to become tomorrow's medicine."

"The addition of Dr. Bhatt to the GoodCell team is an exciting development," said Chris Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, GoodCell. "Our company is committed to robust IP development, and we look forward to the contributions that Dr. Bhatt will make to expand our diagnostic tools to increase value to our members and advance our vision to help shape the future of personalized health."

As an expert in cardiology, Dr. Bhatt will accelerate GoodCell's advancement of its proprietary IP around its dynamic genomics or somatic genetics platform (based on clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential or "CHIP") and its tie to cardiovascular health accordingly.

Dr. Bhatt graduated from Harvard University and obtained her doctoral degree from the Yale School of Medicine. She is an active clinical cardiologist, investigator, and educator who trained at BWH, Children's Hospital of Boston and Mass General in internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology and adult congenital heart disease (ACHD). She has over 15 years of clinical expertise in congenital heart disease, adult cardiovascular disease, genetic syndromes, and implementation of telemedicine for cardiovascular disease focusing on underserved and special populations. In her role at the American Heart Association, she is focused on global South Asian population risk management, including the application of precision medicine and attention to inherited risk in addition to environmental factors that comprise factors leading to the disproportionate disease burden in South Asians.

Dr. Bhatt is the President-Elect of the Board of the American Heart Association of Greater Boston. In 2020, she was the Chair of Boston Go Red for Women Boston, where her initiatives included STEM education for middle and high school girls in high-risk communities and engagements with local businesses to increase women's heart disease awareness. Her current focus is on increasing the understanding of maternal cardiovascular risk and novel mechanisms to predict cardiovascular disorders of pregnancy.

Over the past decade, Dr. Bhatt has held leadership positions in education and innovation in the American College of Cardiology (ACC). In that capacity, she developed the first ever ACC Telehealth Workbook aimed at improving provider adoption and increasing quality of virtual care delivery. Dr. Bhatt's textbook in cardiovascular medicine and digital health is currently in production with Springer publishing.

"GoodCell is a unique service, using the power and information of blood cells to determine predisposition to disease as well as personal biobanking of your healthiest cells for future medical treatments while tracking changes to health risks over time," said Ami Bhatt, M.D. "I'm excited to join this growing company and work with them in advancing the field of equitable personalized medicine."

To learn more about GoodCell and how to become a member, visit www.GoodCell.com. To inquire about our affiliate partnership program, visit www.goodcell.com/affiliates.



About GoodCell

GoodCell empowers individuals to live longer and healthier lives with a medically actionable health technology service that uniquely screens for major illness, tracks changing genetic risk for disease over time and preserves your healthiest cells for potentially life-saving therapies. With the rapid expansion of cellular therapeutics, the company offers the only health solution that utilizes personal genetic and biological information as well as biobanking stem cells to access for cell therapies as they become available. Committed to shaping the future of personalized health as today's science becomes tomorrow's medicine, GoodCell is led by a founding team of science and technology innovators with diverse research backgrounds from notable institutions such as the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. Learn more at: www.goodcell.com.

View original content:

SOURCE GoodCell