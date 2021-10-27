NAMI-GLAC to Form a New Association to Preserve and Protect Residential Care Facilities for Vulnerable Individuals in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) has commenced a two-year contract with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to launch the Licensed Adult Residential Care Association (LARCA) that will advocate and increase survivability for operators of Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFEs) and Adult Residential Facilities (ARFs). According to the California Department of Social Services, many ARFs have closed due to increasing costs and lack of appropriate funding. Los Angeles has lost 24% of its Adult Residential Facilities and 37% of its Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly between 2015 and March 2020.

"The Board and Care system is a specialized type of permanent housing for individuals with disabilities, including those with behavioral health challenges. Because existing funding structures no longer provide adequate support for Board and Care facilities, they are disappearing at an alarming rate across L.A. County," said Dr. Jonathan Sherin, M.D., Ph.D., Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health. "The Department of Mental Health, with unprecedented support from the Board of Supervisors and from Supervisor Janice Hahn in particular, is laser focused on reforming Board and Care funding mechanisms in order to not only rescue and improve the conditions of the existing Board and Care network, but also to expand the network as part of combating homelessness as well as mass incarceration of individuals with mental illness. In particular, LA County is asking the Federal government to dramatically increase social security reimbursement for Board and Care or to allow the use of Section 8 vouchers for Board and Care beds, either of which could accomplish our goals."

This Association will stabilize, sustain, and improve the quality of permanent housing for individuals with serious mental illness (SMI), from formerly homeless individuals to seniors, as well as individuals with other disabilities in Los Angeles County who need daily support.

NAMI GLAC's Executive Director Traute Winters stated, "Forming this Association will allow us to collectively advocate on behalf of our most vulnerable citizens and ensure that facilities who serve low income and homeless individuals with serious mental illness (SMI) have access to relevant education and training, up-to-date policies and regulations, as well as a voice here in Los Angeles County and Sacramento." She added, "Housing is a great need in Los Angeles County and ensuring that facilities providing these services are supported is a critical part of the solution."

About The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH)

As the nation's largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a "heart-forward" approach to supporting hope, recovery and wellbeing across the County. For more information on LACDMH, visit https://dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County.

Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

