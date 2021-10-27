Vulcan Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

The Company successfully closed the U.S. Concrete ("USCR") acquisition on August 26, 2021

Total Revenues were $1.52 billion , an increase of 16 percent compared to the prior year

Operating earnings were $262 million compared with $288 million in the prior year

Aggregates gross profit increased $34 million , or 10 percent, to $372 million

Non-aggregates gross profit was $22 million compared with $43 million in the prior year

Earnings attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations were $177 million , or $1.33 per diluted share. Excluding discrete charges adjusted out of EBITDA, earnings attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations were $1.54 per diluted share

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased 4 percent to $418 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to between $1.430 and $1.460 billion

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our aggregates-focused business is built for times like these. We expanded our industry-leading trailing-twelve month unit profitability for the thirteenth consecutive quarter despite a challenging operating environment caused by inflationary pressures and labor constraints. This consistent growth in the underlying business is driven by our execution on Vulcan's four strategic disciplines and is further enhanced by strategic growth through acquisitions and greenfield investments. Since completing the USCR acquisition in late August, our teams are making good progress integrating the businesses across the expanded footprint and are identifying additional opportunities to accelerate our growth and create value for shareholders."

Mr. Hill continued, "Throughout a difficult eighteen months of pandemic disruptions and economic challenges, our people strengthened their operating disciplines and moved pricing higher. Now that trailing-twelve month aggregates volumes are back to pre-pandemic levels, these solid fundamentals, coupled with our leading positions in attractive geographies, position us well to capitalize on positive demand trends going forward and will allow us to deliver both revenue and earnings growth."

Highlights as of September 30, 2021 include:





















Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

Trailing-Twelve Months Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2021 2020

2021 2020

2021 2020 Total revenues $ 1,516.5 $ 1,309.9

$ 3,945.9 $ 3,681.7

$ 5,121.0 $ 4,867.9 Gross profit $ 394.1 $ 380.5

$ 1,021.7 $ 978.7

$ 1,324.4 $ 1,271.8 Aggregates segment















Segment sales $ 1,172.4 $ 1,049.0

$ 3,192.7 $ 2,987.8

$ 4,149.2 $ 3,947.9 Freight-adjusted revenue $ 898.0 $ 807.6

$ 2,453.1 $ 2,270.3

$ 3,190.4 $ 2,990.9 Gross profit $ 372.3 $ 337.9

$ 969.8 $ 883.2

$ 1,245.8 $ 1,157.7 Shipments (tons) 60.2 55.9

165.1 157.2

216.3 208.8 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 14.93 $ 14.44

$ 14.86 $ 14.45

$ 14.75 $ 14.33 Gross profit per ton $ 6.19 $ 6.04

$ 5.87 $ 5.62

$ 5.76 $ 5.54 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 21.7 $ 42.6

$ 51.9 $ 95.6

$ 78.6 $ 114.1 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 103.8 $ 83.5

$ 293.1 $ 261.1

$ 391.7 $ 356.9 SAG as % of Total revenues 6.8% 6.4%

7.4% 7.1%

7.6% 7.3% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 228.7 $ 258.1

$ 705.1 $ 602.6

$ 846.3 $ 768.6 Net earnings $ 176.9 $ 199.8

$ 532.9 $ 470.0

$ 647.4 $ 611.1 Adjusted EBIT $ 300.2 $ 302.5

$ 747.0 $ 716.4

$ 957.3 $ 919.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 417.7 $ 403.5

$ 1,068.0 $ 1,012.3

$ 1,379.2 $ 1,310.8 Earnings attributable to Vulcan from continuing

operations, per diluted share $ 1.33 $ 1.51

$ 4.01 $ 3.54

$ 4.88 $ 4.61 Adjusted earnings attributable to Vulcan from continuing

operations, per diluted share $ 1.54 $ 1.56

$ 3.80 $ 3.62

$ 4.86 $ 4.70



















Segment Results

Aggregates

Third quarter segment sales were $1.17 billion, while gross profit increased 10 percent to $372 million. The year-over-year earnings improvement was widespread across the Company's footprint and resulted from both volume and price growth, as well as effective cost control. This year's third quarter results include a $3 million unfavorable impact from selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. The quarter's results also include significantly higher diesel fuel costs, lowering segment gross profit by $13 million.

Total aggregates shipments were 60.2 million tons versus 55.9 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 8 percent. Same-store aggregates shipments increased 5 percent, reflecting improving demand across all end-market segments and despite severe wet weather in certain key markets. The pricing environment continues to be positive across the Company's footprint as demand visibility improves. The rate of pricing growth has improved sequentially each quarter this year. In the third quarter, same-store freight-adjusted pricing increased 3.1 percent year-over-year (mix-adjusted pricing increased 3.5 percent) with the growth widespread across geographies.

In the third quarter, solid execution helped to offset a more than 50 percent increase in the average unit cost of diesel fuel, inflation for certain parts and supplies, and operational disruptions caused by wet weather in the Southeast and along the Gulf Coast due in part to Hurricane Ida. Same-store freight-adjusted unit cost of sales increased 1.7 percent over the prior year's third quarter but decreased almost 1 percent excluding the impact of higher diesel prices. Total cash gross profit improved 3 percent from the prior year's third quarter to $7.74 per ton. Positive pricing opportunities and improved operating efficiencies are expected to continue to help offset some of the cost inflation going forward.

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Asphalt segment gross profit was $7 million in the quarter compared to $30 million in the prior year period. The decrease in earnings was driven primarily by the impact of sharply higher energy costs and weather-related impacts on volumes.

The average cost of liquid asphalt during the third quarter was over $100 per ton higher than in the same period last year (a $16 million impact in the quarter). A rise in the cost of natural gas, used in plant production, also negatively affected quarterly gross profit. Average selling prices for asphalt mix increased 2 percent, or $1.07 per ton, versus the prior year's third quarter as pricing actions began to gain traction. Efforts to mitigate the earnings impact of energy inflation will continue with positive results expected in the first half of next year. Asphalt volumes declined 8 percent as volume growth in California was more than offset by lower volumes in Arizona. A record-setting number of rainy days disrupted asphalt shipments in Arizona, the Company's second largest asphalt market. Additionally, construction activity in Tennessee was also negatively impacted by hurricane-related wet weather.

Third quarter Concrete segment gross profit increased 18 percent to $14 million. The current year's third quarter includes results from USCR's operations. Same-store shipments decreased 7 percent versus the prior year due to fewer large projects in the current year's quarter, while same-store average selling prices increased 2 percent compared to the prior year. Segment results were negatively impacted by higher diesel prices and by the availability of drivers in certain markets.

Calcium segment gross profit was $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million the prior year quarter.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG)

SAG expense was $104 million in the quarter, or 6.8 percent of total revenues. The current year's third quarter includes overhead expenses associated with the USCR business that were not in the prior year's quarter. Additionally, increased routine business development activities and more normalized travel expenses, due in part to integration activities, contributed to the year-over-year increase.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $127 million, including $69 million for growth projects. Year-to-date capital expenditures total approximately $292 million. For the full year 2021, the Company expects to spend between $450 and $475 million on capital expenditures, including growth projects. The Company will continue to review its plans and will adjust as needed, while being thoughtful about preserving liquidity.

At September 30, 2021, the ratio of total debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 2.8 times (2.7 times on a net debt basis) reflecting financing actions taken to complete the USCR acquisition during the quarter. The Company remains committed to its stated target leverage range of 2.0 to 2.5 times.

Interest expense, net of interest income, was $37 million in the third quarter compared with $36 million in the prior year. Year-to-date, interest expense, net of interest income, was $112 million compared to $101 million in the prior year. This increase includes $9 million of cost in the second quarter associated with financing the pending acquisition of USCR. The Company expects full year interest expense to be approximately $145 million.

On a trailing-twelve month basis, return on invested capital was 14.2 percent, reflecting the investment in USCR and its earnings contribution since August 26, 2021. The Company remains committed to driving further improvement through solid operating earnings growth coupled with disciplined capital management and a balanced approach to growth.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's current expectations for 2021, Mr. Hill said, "We are increasing our full-year Adjusted EBITDA range to reflect the earnings contribution of U.S. Concrete as well as the recent trends in demand, price and cost inflation. As a result, we expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.430 to $1.460 billion in 2021 (excluding the $115 million gain from a land sale completed in the first quarter and including the U.S. Concrete acquisition)."

Mr. Hill concluded, "As we look ahead, we believe our aggregates-focused business is uniquely positioned for broad participation in improving demand and is capable of navigating any changes in the macro environment. The USCR acquisition extends our growth platform, and we are excited about the opportunities in front of us. The prospects continue to be positive for the most significant federal investment in infrastructure since the creation of the Interstate Highway System in 1956, and we are well situated with leading positions in attractive growth areas where the need is greatest. Finally, we expect favorable pricing dynamics to continue, leading to attractive price growth."

Conference Call

Vulcan will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. CT on November 4, 2021. A webcast will be available via the Company's website at www.vulcanmaterials.com. Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 866-831-8713, or 203-518-9797 if outside the U.S., approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. The conference ID is 8413025. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website approximately two hours after the call.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: general economic and business conditions; a pandemic, epidemic or other public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; Vulcan's dependence on the construction industry, which is subject to economic cycles; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure, including the risks that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; the highly competitive nature of the construction industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change and availability of water; availability and cost of trucks, railcars, barges and ships as well as their licensed operators for transport of Vulcan's materials; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; the impact of a discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR); volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way Vulcan does business and how Vulcan's products are distributed; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.

Table A Vulcan Materials Company













and Subsidiary Companies



























(in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings





September 30





September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Total revenues

$1,516,506

$1,309,890

$3,945,897

$3,681,707 Cost of revenues

1,122,445

929,392

2,924,206

2,702,967 Gross profit

394,061

380,498

1,021,691

978,740 Selling, administrative and general expenses

103,792

83,511

293,052

261,146 Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

2,940

1,576

120,316

2,317 Other operating expense, net

(30,843)

(10,459)

(49,541)

(20,610) Operating earnings

262,366

288,104

799,414

699,301 Other nonoperating income, net

3,152

5,787

17,288

3,817 Interest expense, net

36,776

35,782

111,589

100,508 Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

228,742

258,109

705,113

602,610 Income tax expense

51,770

56,984

169,692

130,530 Earnings from continuing operations

176,972

201,125

535,421

472,080 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(212)

(1,337)

(2,702)

(2,118) Net earnings





176,760

199,788

532,719

469,962 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

146

0

146

0 Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$176,906

$199,788

$532,865

$469,962





















Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vulcan













Continuing operations

$1.33

$1.52

$4.03

$3.56 Discontinued operations

$0.00

($0.01)

($0.02)

($0.01) Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$1.33

$1.51

$4.01

$3.55





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vulcan











Continuing operations

$1.33

$1.51

$4.01

$3.54 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.02)

($0.01) Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$1.32

$1.50

$3.99

$3.53











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

132,810

132,573

132,780

132,564 Assuming dilution

133,544

133,268

133,480

133,192 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

22.6%

22.1%

24.1%

21.7%







































Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies



























(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30

December 31

September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2021

2020

2020 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$135,683

$1,197,068

$1,084,100 Restricted cash

747

945

630 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

948,347

558,848

647,362 Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10,158)

(2,551)

(3,155) Accounts and notes receivable, net

938,189

556,297

644,207 Inventories











Finished products

411,872

378,389

384,575 Raw materials

58,223

33,780

34,562 Products in process

3,815

4,555

5,098 Operating supplies and other

38,320

31,861

31,226 Inventories

512,230

448,585

455,461 Other current assets

131,567

74,270

80,935 Total current assets

1,718,416

2,277,165

2,265,333 Investments and long-term receivables

34,108

34,301

41,778 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

10,362,862

9,102,086

8,958,342 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(4,815,913)

(4,676,087)

(4,614,543) Property, plant & equipment, net

5,546,949

4,425,999

4,343,799 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

656,881

423,128

431,227 Goodwill

3,674,763

3,172,112

3,172,112 Other intangible assets, net

1,819,778

1,123,544

1,107,091 Other noncurrent assets

237,107

230,656

229,193 Total assets

$13,688,002

$11,686,905

$11,590,533 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

12,228

515,435

509,435 Trade payables and accruals

410,340

273,080

263,296 Other current liabilities

454,125

259,368

297,162 Total current liabilities

876,693

1,047,883

1,069,893 Long-term debt

3,874,116

2,772,240

2,777,072 Deferred income taxes, net

1,053,415

706,050

685,520 Deferred revenue

168,138

174,045

174,488 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

622,275

399,582

407,336 Other noncurrent liabilities

644,226

559,775

547,872 Total liabilities

$7,238,863

$5,659,575

$5,662,181 Equity











Common stock, $1 par value

132,704

132,516

132,454 Capital in excess of par value

2,810,257

2,802,012

2,797,222 Retained earnings

3,659,657

3,274,107

3,204,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(176,520)

(181,305)

(205,995) Total shareholder's equity

6,426,098

6,027,330

5,928,352 Noncontrolling interest

23,041

0

0 Total equity

$6,449,139

$6,027,330

$5,928,352 Total liabilities and equity

$13,688,002

$11,686,905

$11,590,533

































Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies





















(in thousands)













Nine Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





September 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2021

2020 Operating Activities







Net earnings





$532,719

$469,962 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

320,992

295,912 Noncash operating lease expense

32,697

27,820 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(120,316)

(2,317) Contributions to pension plans

(6,032)

(6,540) Share-based compensation expense

25,200

23,239 Deferred tax expense

71,449

50,346 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(144,635)

(76,545) Other, net







12,742

(3,951) Net cash provided by operating activities

$724,816

$777,926 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(318,620)

(268,989) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

192,367

9,440 Proceeds from sale of businesses

0

651 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash

(1,634,492)

(5,668) Other, net







161

10,819 Net cash used for investing activities

($1,760,584)

($253,747) Financing Activities







Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(1,444,024)

(250,018) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1,600,000

750,000 Debt issuance and exchange costs

(13,286)

(15,394) Settlements of interest rate derivatives

0

(19,863) Purchases of common stock

0

(26,132) Dividends paid





(147,267)

(135,161) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(15,776)

(16,303) Other, net







(5,462)

(1,084) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

($25,815)

$286,045 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,061,583)

810,224 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,198,013

274,506 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$136,430

$1,084,730







































Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments





















(in thousands, except per unit data)













Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended













September 30





September 30









2021

2020

2021

2020 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$1,172,409

$1,048,962

$3,192,685

$2,987,784 Asphalt 2

220,652

235,201

580,396

597,940 Concrete

219,225

102,807

396,785

298,255 Calcium

1,474

1,354

5,494

5,269 Segment sales

$1,613,760

$1,388,324

$4,175,360

$3,889,248 Aggregates intersegment sales

(97,254)

(78,434)

(229,463)

(207,541) Total revenues

$1,516,506

$1,309,890

$3,945,897

$3,681,707 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$372,346

$337,891

$969,817

$883,184 Asphalt



7,075

30,217

17,616

58,246 Concrete

14,301

12,157

32,362

35,597 Calcium







339

233

1,896

1,713 Total





$394,061

$380,498

$1,021,691

$978,740 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization





Aggregates

$93,344

$82,487

$258,480

$240,370 Asphalt



8,956

8,644

27,111

26,046 Concrete

8,655

3,987

16,633

12,070 Calcium

38

49

116

146 Other





6,524

5,795

18,652

17,280 Total





$117,517

$100,962

$320,992

$295,912 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments







Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$897,963

$807,575

$2,453,089

$2,270,321 Aggregates - tons

60,163

55,920

165,128

157,163 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$14.93

$14.44

$14.86

$14.45























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

3,202

3,493

8,553

8,953 Asphalt Mix - sales price

$59.43

$58.36

$58.27

$58.05























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards 1,596

775

2,940

2,295 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price

$136.29

$131.51

$133.88

$128.93























Calcium - tons

52

49

197

193 Calcium - sales price

$28.29

$27.51

$27.81

$27.18

























1Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. 4Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.















































Appendix 1

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures







































Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



































Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues







































(in thousands, except per ton data)















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended















September 30





September 30











2021

2020

2021

2020

Aggregates segment

















Segment sales

$1,172,409

$1,048,962

$3,192,685

$2,987,784

Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

253,084

225,382

685,156

671,969







Other revenues

21,362

16,005

54,440

45,494

Freight-adjusted revenues

$897,963

$807,575

$2,453,089

$2,270,321

Unit shipment - tons

60,163

55,920

165,128

157,163

Freight-adjusted sales price

$14.93

$14.44

$14.86

$14.45



























1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote

distribution sites.











































Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs). This metric should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



















Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP



























(dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended















September 30





September 30











2021

2020

2021

2020

Aggregates segment

















Gross profit

$372,346

$337,891

$969,817

$883,184

Segment sales

$1,172,409

$1,048,962

$3,192,685

$2,987,784

Gross profit margin

31.8%

32.2%

30.4%

29.6%

Incremental gross profit margin

27.9%





42.3%































Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)





























(dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended















September 30





September 30











2021

2020

2021

2020

Aggregates segment

















Gross profit

$372,346

$337,891

$969,817

$883,184

Segment sales

$1,172,409

$1,048,962

$3,192,685

$2,987,784

Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

253,084

225,382

685,156

671,969



Segment sales excluding freight & delivery

$919,325

$823,580

$2,507,529

$2,315,815

Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery

40.5%

41.0%

38.7%

38.1%

Incremental gross profit flow-through rate

36.0%





45.2%































1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.











































GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:































Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit







































(in thousands, except per ton data)















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended















September 30





September 30











2021

2020

2021

2020

Aggregates segment

















Gross profit

$372,346

$337,891

$969,817

$883,184

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

93,344

82,487

258,480

240,370



Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$465,690

$420,378

$1,228,297

$1,123,554

Unit shipments - tons

60,163

55,920

165,128

157,163

Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$7.74

$7.52

$7.44

$7.15





















































































Appendix 2



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)























































GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



























































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

























































(in thousands)

















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





TTM

















September 30





September 30





September 30













2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$176,906

$199,788

$532,865

$469,962

$647,383

$611,055



Income tax expense

51,770

56,984

169,692

130,530

194,965

153,964



Interest expense, net

36,776

35,782

111,589

100,508

145,473

131,343



Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

212

1,337

2,702

2,118

4,099

3,621



EBIT





$265,664

$293,891

$816,848

$703,118

$991,920

$899,983



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

117,517

100,962

320,992

295,912

421,886

391,583



EBITDA



$383,181

$394,853

$1,137,840

$999,030

$1,413,806

$1,291,566





Gain on sale of real estate and businesses, net

0

0

(114,695)

0

(114,695)

(9,289)





Property donation

0

0

0

0

0

10,847





Charges associated with divested operations

404

5,892

1,090

6,666

1,359

9,699





Business development 1

24,683

346

30,558

(2,113)

40,005

(768)





COVID-19 direct incremental costs 2

5,902

2,380

9,688

7,389

12,469

7,389





Pension settlement charge

0

0

0

0

22,740

0





Restructuring charges

3,516

0

3,516

1,333

3,516

1,333



Adjusted EBITDA

$417,686

$403,471

$1,067,997

$1,012,305

$1,379,200

$1,310,777





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

(117,517)

(100,962)

(320,992)

(295,912)

(421,886)

(391,583)



Adjusted EBIT

$300,169

$302,509

$747,005

$716,393

$957,314

$919,194



Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.5%

30.8%

27.1%

27.5%

26.9%

26.9%



1 Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions and dispositions. Costs in the third quarter of 2021 include USCR acquisition related expenses of



$21,092,000 and the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations of $3,000,000.



















2 These costs include $3,049,000 related to our COVID-19 vaccination incentive program initiated in the third quarter of 2021.















































Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



















































Adjusted Diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)





























































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





TTM

















September 30





September 30





September 30













2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations $1.33

$1.51

$4.01

$3.54

$4.88

$4.61





Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above

0.21

0.05

(0.36)

0.08

(0.17)

0.09





Alabama NOL carryforward valuation allowance

0.00

0.00

0.10

0.00

0.10

0.00





Acquisition financing interest costs

0.00

0.00

0.05

0.00

0.05

0.00



Adjusted diluted EPS

$1.54

$1.56

$3.80

$3.62

$4.86

$4.70







































Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We, the investment community and credit rating agencies use this metric to assess our leverage. Net debt subtracts cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from total debt. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



















































Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

























































(in thousands)

































September 30





























2021

2020



Debt































Current maturities of long-term debt

















$12,228

$509,435



Long-term debt

















3,874,116

2,777,072



Total debt

















$3,886,344

$3,286,507



Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

















136,430

1,084,730



Net debt

















$3,749,914

$2,201,777



Trailing-Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA

















$1,379,200

$1,310,777



Total debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA

















2.8x

2.5x



Net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA

















2.7x

1.7x































































Appendix 3



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)







































The following reconciliation to the mid-point of the range of 2021 Projected EBITDA excludes adjustments (as noted in Adjusted EBITDA above) as they are difficult to forecast (timing or amount). Due to the difficulty in forecasting such adjustments, we are unable to estimate their significance. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:















































2021 Projected EBITDA









































(in millions)

























Mid-point



Net earnings attributable to Vulcan













$640



Income tax expense













195



Interest expense, net of interest income













145



Discontinued operations, net of tax













0



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization













465



Projected EBITDA













$1,445































We define "Return on Invested Capital" (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:































































Return on Invested Capital









































(dollars in thousands)

























TTM

























September 30





















2021

2020



Adjusted EBITDA









$1,379,200

$1,310,777



Average invested capital 1





















Property, plant & equipment, net









$4,609,064

$4,346,256





Goodwill









3,272,643

3,169,082





Other intangible assets









1,253,622

1,093,601





Fixed and intangible assets









$9,135,329

$8,608,939

































Current assets









$2,090,869

$1,655,158





Less: Cash and cash equivalents









855,704

477,562





Less: Current tax









29,606

16,002





Adjusted current assets









1,205,559

1,161,594

































Current liabilities









831,914

731,033





Less: Current maturities of long-term debt









213,594

201,907





Less: Short-term debt









0

0





Adjusted current liabilities









618,320

529,126





Adjusted net working capital









$587,239

$632,468































Average invested capital









$9,722,568

$9,241,407































Return on invested capital









14.2%

14.2%































1 Average invested capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters.

















































