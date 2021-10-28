Nomination Committee of Medivir appointed

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the nomination committee now has been appointed ahead of the Annual General Meeting in May 2022.

According to an AGM resolution, the Nomination Committee 2021-2022 should consist of representatives of at least the three largest shareholders at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and the Chairman of the Board.

Work on composing the Nomination Committee is now completed, and this year's Nomination Committee consists of:

Karl Tobieson (Chairman), appointed by Linc AB

Jan Särlvik, appointed by Nordea Fonder

Anders Hallberg, appointed by HealthInvest Partners

Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board, Medivir AB

The Annual General Meeting of Medivir will be held on Thursday May 5, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Christensen, interim CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100

E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

