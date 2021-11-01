Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 43, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period October 28 - October 29, 2021 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 244,769 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 9,369,172 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million, which AB Electrolux announced on 27 October 2021. The buyback program, which runs between October 28, 2021 - March 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 28/10/2021 121,678 193.973 23,602,278.15 29/10/2021 123,091 194.603 23,953,840.90

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux's holding of own shares as of October 29, 2021 amounts to 21,767,627 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 308,920,308.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Rupini Bergström, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

