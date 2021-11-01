Helio Health and Fulgent Genetics to Present New Data on HelioLiver in Late-Breaking Presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2021

IRVINE, Calif. and TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Health ("Helio"), an AI-driven healthcare company developing blood-based early cancer detection tests, and Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) ("Fulgent"), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, today announced its upcoming late-breaking poster presentation on the performance of HelioLiver, a multi-analyte blood test that utilizes both cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns and protein tumor markers for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), at The Liver Meeting® 2021. The annual meeting is hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and will be held virtually November 12-15, 2021.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: A Multi-Analyte Blood Test for Accurate and Early Detection of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Publication Number: LP44

Session Title: Late-breaking Abstract Posters

Presenter: David J. Taggart, PhD, NRCC(CC) – Laboratory Director and Vice President of Laboratory Operations and Regulatory Affairs, Helio Health Inc.

The full abstract can be found here. The poster presentation will be available for viewing by the attendees of The Liver Meeting® throughout the entire meeting.

About Helio Health

Helio Health is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. The company's mission is to simplify cancer screening so lives can be saved by detecting cancer earlier. With Helio's AI-driven technology, both physicians and their patients gain powerful insights from accurate, accessible, and convenient blood tests.

Building on a robust research and development program, and with access to thousands of patient samples, the company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its lead liver cancer detection test. Helio's development program is focused on liver, colon, breast and lung cancer.

Helio Health is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health. Fulgent's proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing with its technology platform, Fulgent performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. A cornerstone of our business is our ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients' unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.

About Helio Health and Fulgent Genetics Partnership

In a strategic partnership announced in August of 2021, Helio Health and Fulgent Genetics plan to commercialize and co-brand HelioLiver, a cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation blood test that incorporates protein markers and demographics for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) – or liver cancer. HelioLiver is currently undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. and China. Fulgent will be responsible for laboratory operations, supply chain operations, and marketing and sales leveraging its operational excellence and significant market reach, initially focused in the U.S. and Canada. Helio will provide intellectual property and continued support across research and development, publication development, market access and sales, as well as reimbursement operations. Fulgent and Helio will also collaborate on the development of additional liquid biopsy tests for different types of cancer in the future.

