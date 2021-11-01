The Howard And Georgeanna Jones Foundation For Reproductive Medicine Announces Grant Opportunity In Partnership With ASRM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine in partnership with The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) invites submission of an application for its Investigative Scientist Award in Reproductive Medicine. This annual award will total $50,000 for a two-year study period. The purpose of this grant is to support an innovative research project dedicated to improving the assisted reproductive technology technique of in vitro fertilization.

For additional information and to apply for this grant, please visit the ASRM Research Institute website: https://www.asrmresearch.org/rfp/jones-foundation-grant

Applications will be accepted beginning November 1, 2021.

"As a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine, we are especially pleased to partner with such a prominent organization as ASRM," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board. "Together we are focused on new discoveries in medical science that will impact the treatment and understanding of in vitro fertilization," said Mr. Jones.

About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

