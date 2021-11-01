PARENTS Names The Best Toys Of 2021 50 Winners Narrowed from Over 500, Vetted by Experts, Tested by Kids, and Approved by Parents

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Toys, recognizing the 50 top new playthings for every child in 2021. Selected by the editors following a months-long research process complete with testing by kids, the list of winners is available now on Parents.com/BestToys and in the December issue of PARENTS, available now.

"Toy shopping is happening early this year and we know supply chain challenges are top of mind for parents," says Julia Edelstein, PARENTS Editor in Chief. "That's why the 2021 toy list is bigger than ever, featuring 50 kid- and expert-approved options that will make the holiday season extra special for your family. You're guaranteed to find something for every child."

PARENTS consulted play experts to evaluate over 500 new toys before more than 300 were tested by 45 families. Winners that were screen-free, kid-powered, brain-building, and on-trend made this year's list. The complete list of PARENTS' Best Toys of 2021 is presented below by category and on Parents.com/BestToys.

BEST TOYS: PLAYSETS

Lakeshore Learning Treasures Await! Adventure Ship

Hasbro Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset

iPlay, iLearn Dinosaur Train Adventure Set

HABA Kullerbu Ball Track Kringel Domino Set

VTech Marble Rush Ultimate Set

Ravensburger GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set

BEST TOYS: WOW FACTOR

Radio Flyer Tumble Town Foam Climbing Blocks

Just Play Ryan's World Chef Ryan's Fridge Surprise

LEGO Minecraft: The First Adventure

Spin Master Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave Playset

MGA: L.O.L. Surprise! OMG House of Surprises

Schleich Big Horse Show With Dressing Tent

Kid Trax USPS Mail Delivery Truck

Mattel American Girl Kira Bailey Doll, Book & Accessories

BEST TOYS: STUFFED ANIMALS

Zuru Rainbocorn Fairycorn Surprise

Fisher-Price Linkimals Cool Beats Penguin

Slumberkins Yak Kin

Squishmallows

Skyrocket My Fuzzy Friends

Educational Insights Mixaroo

BEST TOYS: ENTERTAINMENT

Little Tikes My Real Jam Electric Guitar

Moose Toys Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron

Funko Games Disney Toy Story Talent Show

BEST TOYS: DOLLS AND DOLLHOUSES

HABA Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa

Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Play House

Spin Master Mermaid High

BEST TOYS: READING AND MATH

LeapFrog Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board

Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Puzzle Playmate

Hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink Cubes

BEST TOYS: BUILDING SETS

Never Wrong Toys Laser Pegs Multi-Models 4-in-1 Mini Construction Set

Magformers Cube House Penguin Set

Luki Lab Pinxies Vet Care Center

BEST TOYS: ARTS

Playmonster Colorforms 70th Anniversary Edition

Playmonster Spirograph Animator

Crayola Light-Up Activity Board

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Ocean Pets Lagoon Playset

Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Tabletop Art Center

BEST TOYS: GAMES

Big G Creative Cluckle

Big G Creative Hangry

Epoch Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower

Spin Master Jumanji Deluxe

Learning Resources Noodle Knockout Fine Motor Game

Story Time Chess

BEST TOYS: VEHICLES

Green Toys Mickey Mouse Recycling Truck

Spin Master PAW Patrol: The Movie Chase Transforming City Cruiser

Mattel Hot Wheels Track Builder Unlimited Rapid Launch Builder Box

BEST TOYS: STEAM

Crayola STEAM Paper Butterflies Science Kit

Learning Resources Coding Critters MagiCoders

Horizon Group USA The Young Scientists Club Space Adventure Pack

Playmonster Science4you: Green Science Kit

