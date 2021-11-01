Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving all Persons and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired BlackBerry Limited Common Stock

Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving all Persons and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired BlackBerry Limited Common Stock

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

MARVIN PEARLSTEIN, Individually And On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. BLACKBERRY LIMITED (formerly known

as RESEARCH IN MOTION LIMITED),

THORSTEN HEINS, BRIAN BIDULKA,

and STEVE ZIPPERSTEIN, Defendants. CASE NO. 1:13-CV-7060-CM-KHP

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All those who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of BlackBerry Limited ("BlackBerry") on the NASDAQ (ticker "BBRY") during a Class Period from March 28, 2013, through and including September 20, 2013 (the "Class").

Excluded from the Class are all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BlackBerry common stock during the Class Period, but only between March 28, 2013 and April 10, 2013 and who sold all of their BlackBerry common stock prior to April 11, 2013, as well as the Defendants, officers and directors of BlackBerry, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), entered January 26, 2021, certifying the above-captioned Action as a class action. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form need be filed at this time.

If you are a Class Member your rights are affected by this action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action. That Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes in more detail this Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you have not received a more detailed Notice by mail, please contact:

BlackBerry US Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box. 91399

Seattle, WA 98111

www.BlackBerryUSSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries other than requests for the Notice may be made to Class Counsel:

Lewis S. Kahn, Esq.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

1100 Poydras Avenue, Suite 3200

New Orleans, Louisiana 70163

Telephone: (504) 455-1400

Fax: (504) 455-1498

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

View original content:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration