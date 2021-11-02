Build-A-Bear Transforms Its Online Shopping With Launch Of Bear Builder 3D Workshop™

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is launching a new digital, interactive ecommerce experience! Twenty-four years after reinventing brick-and-mortar retail with the opening of its highly engaging stores, Build-A-Bear is reimagining its ecommerce site with the announcement of this important next step in its digital transformation -- the new Bear Builder 3D Workshop ™ -- a unique animated ecommerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online. This innovative platform was developed by Build-A-Bear in partnership with tech and design industry experts; Buzz 3D, creators of interactive shopping simulations; Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing; TierPoint, a leading data center and cloud services provider; and PGAV, designers of amusement park experiences.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

In recognition of Build-A-Bear Workshop's commitment to excellence online, buildabear.com has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Best Online Shops in their recently published 2022 Consumer Guide. Bear Builder 3D Workshop, which has been in development for over a year, represents a continuation of Build-A-Bear's strategy and dedication to delivering engaging digital initiatives to support the company's expanding ecommerce business.

With a digitally reimagined retail experience, the Bear Builder 3D Workshop is designed to interactively guide guests through a fresh take on the iconic bear-building experience from the engaging stuffing process to the magical heart ceremony with the goal of creating the perfect furry friend online. Available exclusively at buildabear.com, upon completion of this immersive 3D interface, the new customized furry friend will be delivered right to the customer's front door!

"The retail landscape has been shifting as consumers have increasingly moved to online shopping. Our aim is to meet guests where and how they prefer to shop. Because we are a high-engagement brand, we wanted to develop an interactive, digital shopping option that not only delivered on our iconic in-store process but offered a dynamic experience to create your own furry friend," said Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "E-commerce has traditionally been more transactional, but we believe Build-A-Bear is the perfect brand to break the mold by adding more fun and engagement to online shopping as we continue to execute our digital transformation strategy."

When guests enter the Bear Builder 3D Workshop experience, they are greeted with whimsical music and a selection of furry friends to choose from, with each featured in a row of Cub Condos®. Once selected, the furry friend is whisked away to the stuffing area via a fun trip down the Rainbow Slide. Guests are prompted to click and drag clouds of stuffing into the furry friend. After completing the stuffing step, the Bear Builder 3D Workshop offers a fresh version of the brand's world-famous Heart Ceremony including making a wish on the furry friend's heart to officially bring it to life! After brushing and fluffing, the furry friend dances over to the Wonder Wardrobe to select from a wide variety of clothing and accessories to create a unique and fashionable look. The next step is a stop at the Hear Me Station to add a sound or song to the furry friend. To complete the process, guests fill out a birth certificate, including giving a name to their furry friend. With the activity complete, the finished furry friend grabs a red heart balloon and floats back to the main ecommerce website where guests can continue shopping or finalize their transaction.

Furry friends made in the Bear Builder 3D Workshop will soon be on their way for delivery of real-world hugs whether as a gift to a loved one or to the guest's home directly! Build-A-Bear also offers local delivery options so furry friends can be picked up at nearby Workshops with Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options. In addition, Build-A-Bear has partnered with Shipt which provides same day delivery in select areas throughout the United States!

To experience this new way to shop at Build-A-Bear, visit buildabear.com and click on the 3D Workshop icon found in the top navigation on desktop or in the extended menu on mobile today and enjoy the fun of the iconic Build-A-Bear Workshop virtually anywhere!

Check out the full merchandise assortment online at Buildabear.com or at the nearest Build-A-Bear Workshop. More information about Build-A-Bear Workshop furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at buildabear.com and guests can follow and share their furry friend celebrations with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Build-A-Bear®:

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on "adding a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The company has nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations that provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. It also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing activities on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" as well as the new "Bear Builder 3D Workshop". In addition, the company leverages its brand's power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop