Eye Level holds its 2021 Eye Level Math Olympiad in November

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, Eye Level has been running its annual Math Competition called the Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) to allow students to showcase their math skills in grade 2 through grade 9. The event is open not only for Eye Level members but for anyone to join. The test runs for about one hour and it is designed to challenge students' math skills in a variety of areas and covers most of the arithmetic and critical thinking aspects.

In 2020, around 5,000 students from 12 countries participated in the event and Eye Level expects to have more than 10,000 students apply from 12 countries this year.

The event not only serves as an opportunity for students to manifest their mathematics skills, but also for parents to compare his or her child's relative standing in learning progress. The winners from each respective country will be on myeyelevel.com in January 2022. Award Ceremonies for outstanding participants will be held locally at each regional offices' discretion.

Registration for the event is currently available online and to learn more about other events by Eye Level, visit myeyelevel.com.

ABOUT Eye Level

More than 2.8 million children from 20 countries have experienced the Eye Level program. Our teaching philosophy begins with understanding each child's academic level, personal interests, and learning ability. Thereafter, our staff helps students master each concept through one-on-one coaching via our small-step approach. At Eye Level, we help young learners become self-directed problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners -- setting them up for success in school and beyond.

