Jackman Announces Launch of Unique Venture Capital Arm

Creates Catapult Capital Partners for Early-Stage Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackman, North America's leading transformation company, announced today the launch of Catapult Capital Partners, the world's first brand-led venture capital consultancy. Catapult is uniquely positioned to offer founders of high-potential, early-stage companies the investment of a venture capital firm; the growth strategy, brand development and resources of a creative consulting firm; and a deep bench of experienced business builders and advisors.

"Catapult exists to find the most promising early-stage consumer brands—those with potential to transform categories or create new ones—and help them scale and succeed, faster," said Joe Jackman, Founder and CEO of Jackman. "What we learned at Jackman, and are now expert at, is how to get large companies sharply focused and moving faster toward renewed relevance and growth. Catapult has adapted this method to help smaller companies and their founders accelerate their vision and build businesses that come out of the gate faster, stronger and more fully formed," added Jackman.

Managing Director, Niraj Hansoti, leads day-to-day operations: "Catapult provides founders of early-stage, high-growth companies with turnkey strategic, design, marketing communications and activation support needed to sharpen and amplify what makes their company unique, ultimately helping them scale their great offering into a brilliant brand." He added, "We have tailored the process to work within the dynamics of earlier stage businesses, situations where the need for cash is high, room for error is low, and speed and precision are of the essence."

Catapult focuses on founder partnerships in emerging consumer categories (or those ripe for reinvention), including food and beverage, services and lifestyle. Early partners and portfolio investments include Flow Water Inc., a start-up founded by Nicholas Reichenbach in 2015 and recently taken public on the TSX, Simply Protein (Natural Value, Inc.) and Target 100. Additional partnerships are in development, with several to be announced in the coming months as Catapult continues to actively seek out new, high-potential companies to invest in and partner with.

Media Contact: Sophia Moriarty, sophia.moriarty@smithpublicity.com

Deal Contact: Niraj Hansoti, niraj@catapultpartners.vc

About Jackman

Jackman is North America's leading transformation company. From full-scale business reinventions to focused brand transformations and refreshes, Jackman is expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation, creative conceptualization and all-channel activation.

About Catapult Capital Partners

Catapult Capital Partners is the world's first brand-led venture capital consultancy, collaboratively partnering with founder-led companies to accelerate value creation by providing a full spectrum of strategic, creative and advisory support, together with seed through Series A capital.

