Rune Labs and Medtronic Partner to Evaluate Use of Medtronic BrainSense™ Data in Rune's Software for Precision Neurology One thousand patients with Parkinson's disease will be monitored over a 12-month period to evaluate integration of data in a clinical setting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rune Labs, a company using aggregated brain data to empower the development and delivery of precision medicines for neurological and psychiatric diseases, and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced a new project designed to better understand the effects of neurostimulation in order to improve patient care. This collaboration will use Rune's proprietary software platform to integrate, analyze, and display data captured from Medtronic's Percept™ PC Neurostimulator, along with data from the StrivePD Apple Watch application and other sources. The Medtronic Percept™ PC Neurostimulator with BrainSense™ technology* is the first and only complete Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system able to chronically capture and record brain signals while delivering therapy to patients with neurologic disorders associated with Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and epilepsy.

Rune's software platform will deliver data from Medtronic's neurostimulation device to participating clinicians in a unique and objective way to support patient-specific treatment decisions. This includes the continuous monitoring of local field potentials (LFPs) a million times smaller than DBS stimulation pulses that can correlate with Parkinson's disease symptoms, giving doctors data that may guide treatment. Rune's software will also integrate data from additional sources, including a patient wearable, patient-reported symptoms and medication dosing, and provide participating clinicians with the ability to access a holistic view of all of this data.

"Neuromodulation devices are adding to the large pool of brain data available, but there has been limited progress in utilizing this data to directly impact Parkinson's disease treatment," said Brian Pepin, founder and CEO, Rune Labs. "By leveraging our software to incorporate LFP data collected from the Medtronic PerceptTM PC neurostimulator, we can provide participating doctors with novel clinical information to support personalized patient care. This collaboration represents progress in the neuromodulation space, which currently lags behind fields such as cardiology and diabetes in terms of both objective data utilization and remote patient monitoring."

"We are always looking for opportunities to better serve patients, and Rune's platform is an ideal vehicle to further our understanding of clinically beneficial roles for BrainSense data," says Rob Raike, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, Medtronic. "With the rise of virtual medicine prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, remote patient monitoring with objective data has become a critical need. By adding BrainSense data to the Rune platform as part of this project, we are taking an important step towards improving decision support options for clinicians caring for DBS patients. We believe this will offer unique insights to how patients are experiencing and responding to their DBS therapy and medical therapies in real-world environments."

Under the terms of the project, Rune Labs will provide access to the Rune software platform to a select number of DBS centers. The plan includes up to 1,000 patients with Parkinson's disease implanted with a Percept PC neurostimulator. Each patient will be monitored using the integrated software platform over a 12-month period. Patients can use Rune's StrivePD software application on the Apple Watch, while clinicians use the Rune clinical dashboard to monitor and review patient data.

About Rune Labs

Rune Labs, Inc. is empowering the development of precision medicines for Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative disorders by using its software platform to make brain data useful at scale. We partner with academic collaborators to optimize clinical care for patients and with biopharma and medtech companies to enable the development of targeted treatments for patients with brain diseases. www.runelabs.io

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

*The sensing feature of the Percept™ PC device is intended for use in patients receiving DBS where chronically recorded bioelectric data may provide useful, objective information regarding patient clinical status. Signal may not be present or measurable in all patients. Clinical benefits of brain sensing have not been established.

