Franchisees Nationwide To Assess Needs, Utilize Nationwide Network of In-Home Care Providers To Address New Realities Family Caregivers Face With Their Loved Ones During On-going Pandemic

Assisted Living Locators Offers Free Home Care Consultations To Support Family Caregiver's Month Franchisees Nationwide To Assess Needs, Utilize Nationwide Network of In-Home Care Providers To Address New Realities Family Caregivers Face With Their Loved Ones During On-going Pandemic

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, announced today it is offering free home care consultations in support of Family Caregivers Month this November.

Assisted Living Locators (PRNewsfoto/Assisted Living Locators)

Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchise offices across the U.S. will assess needs and utilize their nationwide network of in-home care providers to address the new realities family caregivers face with their loved ones during this pandemic.

Spearheaded by the Caregiver Action Network, National Family Caregivers Month recognizes and honors family caregivers across the country. Family caregivers manage health emergencies, juggle priorities, and suffer isolation - and all that was before COVID-19. The on-going pandemic brings even more challenges to family caregivers.

As part of the free home care consultation, a local Assisted Living Locators senior care advisor will meet with each family, virtually or in-person, to learn about their loved one's needs, living conditions, and personal preferences in order to build a care plan.

"We offer a variety of care resources for family caregivers ranging from Alzheimer's and dementia care to respite care and much more," said Angela Olea RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our nationwide network of home care agencies provides a full range of home health care needs, including social interaction, senior nutrition, and safety in the home, to meet the pandemic challenges and assist families with the help they need."

Olea noted that people with dementia at home may find it more difficult to do protective measures against the virus and need extra support during this difficult time.

"With system-wide dementia care certification, we are in a unique position to help families across the country, educating them about the disease," Olea explained. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families and when home care is not adequate, we help families find, at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care."

If you have questions about your loved one's cognitive health and would like a free home care consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators