CJASN Publishes Study Validating The Combination Of Biomarkers For Improved Detection Of Kidney Rejection

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, announces that the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology ("CJASN") has published "Combining Blood Gene Expression and Cellfree DNA to Diagnose Subclinical Rejection in Kidney Transplant Recipients," by Sookhyeon Park, MD, John Friedewald, MD, et al. The article appears in the October 2021 issue of CJASN.

The study concluded that the combination of blood-based biomarkers is superior to either test alone.

This article describes a post hoc analysis of simultaneous blood gene expression profile and donor-derived cell-free DNA assays in 428 samples paired with surveillance biopsies from 208 subjects enrolled in the observational Clinical Trials in Organ Transplantation-08 study. The results of each individual assay were analyzed both separately and then combined using logistic regression. Upon comparison, the accuracy of the combination of tests was significantly greater than the accuracy of a single biomarker test performed alone. When both assays were negative, negative predictive value increased to 88%. When both assays were positive, positive predictive value increased to 81%.

It was also observed that the gene expression profile was significantly better at detecting cellular rejection, while the donor-derived cell-free DNA was significantly better at detecting antibody-mediated rejection.

The study concluded that the combination of blood-based biomarkers is superior to either test alone and can improve detection and provide less invasive monitoring for subclinical rejection.

This study helps validate the performance of Transplant Genomics' new rejection biomarker panel, OmniGraf™, which combines Viracor TRAC® dd-cfDNA with TruGraf® gene expression in one integrated panel and one longitudinal report, with unparalleled accuracy in detecting subclinical acute rejection.

To read the CJASN article describing this study, please visit doi.org/10.2215/CJN.05530421. To learn more about the OmniGraf rejection biomarker panel, please visit www.transplantgenomics.com.

About Eurofins Transplant Genomics

Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Learn more about Eurofins Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com

About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 55,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods. Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Learn more about Eurofins at https://www.eurofins.com.

