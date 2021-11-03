Energy Alert
Essity holds digital Capital Markets Day today

Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity is holding a digital Capital Markets Day today. Essity will present the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe.

The Capital Markets Day will be livestreamed from Essity's headquarters in Stockholm.

Link to the Capital Markets Day live stream: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-11-03-cmd

If you wish to ask questions during the day, please call one of the following numbers: 
+44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Use the PIN: 17002198#.

The company's management team will present the following:

Agenda on November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. CET.

Breaking Barriers to Well-being and Delivering Profitable Growth

  • Essity's transformation journey
  • Innovating leading brands
  • Accelerating digitalization
  • Leading in sustainability
  • Winning with people and culture
  • Growing in emerging markets

"We can see a growing awareness of the importance of hygiene and health today and also rapid growth in demand for sustainable products. Our offering is therefore more important than ever. Essity has a clear strategy focusing on innovation and strong brands, digitalization and sustainability to deliver profitable growth both organically and through value-creating acquisitions," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

A very warm welcome!

Over the course of the day, Essity will explain more about the new Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene business areas that will apply as of January 1, 2022.

Financial reporting proforma for the new business areas from January 1, 2022

Net sales, SEKm

2019

2020

9M 2021

Health & Medical

22,075

21,170

15,831

Consumer Goods

76,169

75,146

53,196

Professional Hygiene

30,731

25,418

 18,616

Other


               18

-2

Essity

128,975

121,752

69,025

Adjusted EBITA1), SEKm

2019

2020

9M 2021

Health & Medical

3,734

3,668

2,893

Consumer Goods

8,333

11,538

 6,273

Professional Hygiene

4,463

3,317

 2,029

Other

-690

-897

-592

Essity

15,840

17,626

10,603

Adjusted EBITA margin1), %

2019

2020

9M 2021

Health & Medical

16.9%

17.3%

18.3%

Consumer Goods

10.9%

15.4%

11.8%

Professional Hygiene

14.5%

13.0%

10.9%

Essity

12.3%

14.5%

12.1%

1)Excluding items affecting comparability


Financial reporting proforma for the distribution of net sales for the first nine months of 2021 by product category

Health & Medical


Incontinence Products Health Care

60%

Wound Care

18%

Orthopedics

12%

Compression

10%

Consumer Goods


Consumer Tissue

57%

Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe

9%

Feminine Care

12%

Baby Care

11%

Incontinence Products Retail

11%

Professional Hygiene


Away-from-Home Tissue Solutions

82%

Wiping & Cleaning

14%

Skin Care

4%

Science Based Targets
Essity's targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2018. In terms of energy consumption within the company and purchased electricity (Scope 1 and 2), Essity has undertaken to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 35% by 2030 compared with 2016. The outcome for 2020 was –11% for Scope 1 and 2. Essity has, moreover, undertaken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the most important purchased raw materials, transport, waste arising from operations and handling at the end of the life cycle for sold products (Scope 3) by 18% by 2030 compared with 2016. The outcome for 2020 was –9% for Scope 3.

Essity has committed to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. The net zero emission ambition means Essity has joined the UN Global Compact's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in order to develop targets to achieve net zero emissions throughout the value chain by 2050, in line with Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) criteria.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

