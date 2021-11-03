Gr4vy Launches Magento Extension to Empower Merchants with Modern Payment Infrastructure

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy, a cloud-native payments company, today announced the launch of its new, verified Gr4vy Magento extension. Merchants utilizing Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, can now install the extension with little to no implementation time and gain immediate access to Gr4vy's cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP). Gr4vy's Magento extension and platform represent a sea change in payment orchestration, allowing merchants to easily add new payment methods and providers and build custom payment workflows that enhance customers' checkout experience - all from within Magento.
Gr4vy's extension comes at a time when Magento handles over $155 billion in transactions every year and helps businesses create dynamic shopping experiences. The Magento platform offers basic default payment methods and acceptance of payments through several third-party services. Merchants who want to offer new payment types and methods, such as Buy Now Pay Later and Open Banking, must build separate integrations for each new payment type - adding time and cost. Gr4vy's state-of-the-art Magento extension solves this pain point by allowing merchants to offer multiple payment options and providers through a single Gr4vy Magento extension.
- An easy modern checkout that will automatically update their checkout page and reflect specific payment methods based on custom workflows without rewriting code.
- A universal, PCI1 Certified Gr4vy Vault that allows merchants to move fluidly across current and future payment service providers, storing and securing customer payment details.
- Customizable workflows that optimize transaction routing based on country, currency, time of day and reroute transactions due to downtime. Retailers can also design workflows to offer specific payment methods based on day of the week, time of day, or location.
- No-code admin controls that provide merchants with tools to manage all payment methods, providers, workflows and conditions.
- Centralized transaction reports that manage and consolidate transaction reports across all a merchant's service providers.
About Gr4vy
Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants' payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant's payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we're passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.
About Akoova
Akoova provides K-Hosting, a fully tailored and automated cloud platform for the most demanding eCommerce sites of supreme brands such as Fred Perry, Big Bus Tours, Selco Builders Merchants, Byredo, MenKind and END Clothing. K-Hosting was designed from the ground-up to be a production-grade and highly scalable solution built on AWS, backed and led by real people. The most ambitious retailers rely on K-Hosting to achieve their growth plan. K-Hosting is always evolving. This enables retailers to focus on the digital experience itself rather than the infrastructure behind it. Akoova's Magento specialism, platform, knowledge, experience and K-Working philosophy combined is what makes their clients' websites perform, no matter what. Cloud, scaling and 24/7 support are very important, but ultimately Akoova's focus is on collaborative problem solving. This is what sets Akoova apart. K-Hosting is what has been missing for many CTOs and CIOs until now. For more information visit akoova.com or email info@akoova.com.
