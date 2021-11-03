Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Plans For Hard Rock Hotel Marbella

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans for the new Hard Rock Hotel Marbella located in the heart of Puerto Banús in Costa del Sol, Spain. Previously the Andalucía Plaza Hotel, the property is undergoing a complete transformation to convert the site into a Hard Rock Hotel with 384 rooms, including 50 suites. Stoneweg Hospitality and Bain Capital Credit acquired the property earlier this year and renovations are slated to take place through June 2022.

"After the much-anticipated opening of Hard Rock Hotel Madrid this past summer, and the ongoing success of Hard Rock Ibiza and Tenerife, we are thrilled to welcome another beautiful property in Spain to the Hard Rock Hotel portfolio and showcase the brand's continued growth in the country and globally," said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development at Hard Rock Hotels. "We have long had our sights set on the beautiful Costa del Sol region and are certain the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will shine in the market."

Art and memorabilia throughout the hotel's guest rooms and public spaces will reflect Hard Rock's distinctive design aesthetic as well as showcase Spain's vibrant, artistic culture. As interior design details are put in place, Hard Rock is actively sourcing bespoke memorabilia to be featured in the property from celebrated Spanish artists across music, dance, and art to create an authentic experience for guests that echoes both the hotel's location and Hard Rock's renowned memorabilia collection of more than 86,000 items.

The hotel will have six onsite dining establishments. On the top floor, a rooftop terrace will be home to a VIP bar and infinity pool with sweeping views of Playa Nueva Andalucía below. There will also be an onsite spa and wellness facility with an indoor heated pool, gym, and a Rock Spa® with six treatment rooms, a sauna and relaxation room. Additionally, the hotel's meeting and event space is one of the largest in the Marbella market.

In true Hard Rock style, the hotel will entice guests with a wide range of signature brand amenities including Rock Royalty service in select guest rooms and The Sound of Your Stay® program, a three-part offering that gets guests in the groove with an in-room Crosley vinyl player delivered to their door, a Fender guitar delivery upon request or a choice of carefully curated playlists available for guests to stream or download.

"We are extremely excited to bring the Hard Rock Hotels brand into the Andalucía Plaza Hotel," said Miguel Casas, Managing Director at Stoneweg Hospitality. "It's always been clear to us that the Hard Rock brand aligns perfectly with both the Costa del Sol and Marbella markets. The hotel's location in the buzzing Puerto Banús, combined with benefits from capital expenditure investments, poise this property to become a lifestyle point of reference for Costa del Sol that will exceed expectations of our future guests."

Hard Rock Hotels are internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry, offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind experiences, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotels. To learn more about Hard Rock Hotels, please visit: https://www.hardrockhotels.com. Those looking to book with Hard Rock now can view open properties here: https://www.hardrockhotels.com/destinations.aspx.

