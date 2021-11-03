FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After several acclaimed releases this year, Old Elk® Distillery unveils new limited edition expression, Old Elk Infinity Blend. Created by Master Distiller, Greg Metze, Infinity Blend is the marriage of Old Elk's signature high malt bourbon with two classic and vintage Kentucky bourbons.

Old Elk Distillery Reveals Infinity Bottle Preserving Time and Tradition

The Infinity Blend is available just in time for the holidays, giving whiskey aficionados and fans of Greg Metze something to add to their wishlist. Utilizing 43 years of experience, Metze paired the smooth attributes of Old Elk Bourbon with the exceptional maturity notes and classic profiles of the Kentucky bourbons.

Blend:

60% Six Year Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon

24% 12 Year Old Kentucky Vintage

16% 11 Year Old Kentucky Vintage

The Infinity Blend is a nod to the current at-home whiskey enthusiasts creating their own infinity bottles. Old Elk Distillery plans to use this blend for future releases, and the process will continue annually, for the foreseeable future, keeping with the true spirit of the infinity bottle.

"The Infinity bottle concept is something you're familiar with if you're into whiskey - people are experimenting with their own bottles at home, and we wanted to give them something to add to their collection," states Luis Gonzalez, CEO of Old Elk Distillery. "This particular expression speaks to our team's interest and creativity to create our very own version of an Infinity bottle, led by our flagship bourbon and blended with Kentucky vintage bourbons, for our company and brand. We are inspired daily by Greg, his influence on the industry to date, what he's created, and also the promise of the future core products and innovative blends of Old Elk."

Metze, a veteran in the industry, who is naturally humble despite his decades of experience creating world-class whiskeys, states this is his best blend yet. The Infinity Blend showcases his knowledge of the art of blending whiskey and a practically unrivaled degree of craftsmanship.

"You don't know it until you see it," says Greg Metze while reflecting on the blending process of Infinity Blend. "I started with 60% of Old Elk's Blended Straight Bourbon and adjusted the other two accordingly until I finally found the blend that represents what I feel might be my best work to date. I am incredibly proud to say Old Elk is my legacy, and now with the Infinity Blend it has never been more true."

Old Elk's Infinity Blend will be distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and will be a national limited release, available at select retailers in the U.S. with a suggested retail price of $149.99 per 750 ml bottle. For more information visit www.oldelk.com .

ABOUT OLD ELK DISTILLERY

At Old Elk Distillery, in Fort Collins, Colorado, craft is everything. Founded by serial entrepreneur, Curt Richardson, the innovator who created OtterBox and Blue Ocean Enterprises, Old Elk Distillery creates their own process for spirits. To them, excellence does not come from riding trends but comes from experience and patience instead. Look at their Master Distiller, Greg Metze. With over four decades of experience in producing world-class whiskies, Metze worked with the team to create Old Elk's signature Slow Cut® proofing process. Aside from their signature bourbon, they put the same amount of passion and enthusiasm into the other products in their portfolio. Whiskeysmith® incorporates American-aged whiskey and combines it with true-to-taste flavors, and with seven flavors currently available on the market, there's a flavor for every whiskey lover and beyond. Nooku® Bourbon Cream uses real bourbon and real dairy without the use of supplemental spirits. PB&W®: Peanut Butter Flavored Whiskey is made with real peanut extract, while balancing the whiskey forward taste, allowing the product to stand up well in a cocktail. Dry Town® Gin hand-selected ten botanicals then soaked them for 18 hours and vapor extracted which delivers a more citrus and sage-forward Gin rather than the usual tasting notes of pine. Their portfolio speaks for itself; it is where craft meets quality.

