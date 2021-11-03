Energy Alert
RealNetworks Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results* for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Revenue of $14.3 million, net loss attributable to RealNetworks of $(7.7) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) million
  • Continued revenue growth year-over-year for the Company's AI-based businesses with 124% growth in SAFR and 12% growth in KONTXT
  • Strong balance sheet with focus on targeted investments; unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $29.0 million and no debt as of September 30, 2021
  • Hired a new Games CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez, in October

Management Commentary
"In the third quarter we continued to make solid progress in our AI-based businesses, SAFR and KONTXT.  My Number Card in Japan is a great example of customers deploying SAFR for important mission-critical uses in 2021," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks.

Mr. Glaser continued, "We're excited about our new GameHouse CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez. She's a terrific leader with a track record of great results. We're confident that, over time, Simonetta will reinvigorate and drive growth and success in our Games business."

Third quarter 2021 Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $14.3 million, down 2% compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter and down 13% compared to $16.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Revenue from key growth initiatives, SAFR and KONTXT, increased 124% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year period. SAFR and KONTXT together grew to represent 31% of total Mobile Services revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Operating expenses increased $1.0 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter and $2.3 million, or 15%, from the prior year period. Included in this quarter's operating expenses was a $2.0 million, one-time award modification in stock compensation.
  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks was $(7.7) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(3.2) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in net loss was a $2.0 million one-time stock award modification and $0.7 million related to restructuring charges associated with Games. In addition, net loss included a $1.2 million loss associated with our Napster investment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(2.7) million compared to a loss of $(4.3) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(1.9) million in the prior year period.
  • At September 30, 2021, the Company had $29.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $23.9 million at December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results from continuing operations:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.5 million to $15.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(5.5) million to $(3.5) million.

2021 is a year of investment that will position the Company for double-digit revenue growth beginning in 2022, excluding Games from the calculations.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13724054.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks
Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Continuing and Discontinued Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
*This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the completion of the sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which closed on December 30, 2020. Effective as of the August 25, 2020 announcement date, Napster has been treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials.  Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, Scener's current and future activities, and certain remaining contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements.  These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward- looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

For More Information:
Investor Relations for RealNetworks
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ North America
561-489-5315
IR@realnetworks.com
RNWK-F

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020










 (in thousands, except per share data)









 Net revenue

$

14,332



$

16,554



$

44,781



$

50,461


 Cost of revenue

3,119



4,062



10,370



12,429


           Gross profit

11,213



12,492



34,411



38,032










 Operating expenses:








       Research and development

5,250



5,781



17,818



18,375


       Sales and marketing

7,177



5,130



17,573



15,969


       General and administrative

4,228



4,124



13,502



13,263


Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability





(1,040)



(200)


       Restructuring and other charges

1,017



307



4,906



1,097










           Total operating expenses

17,672



15,342



52,759



48,504










 Operating loss

(6,459)



(2,850)



(18,348)



(10,472)










 Other income (expenses):








       Interest expense

(27)



(7)



(146)



(12)


       Interest income

7



6



27



31


       Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan





2,897




       Loss on equity and other investments, net

(1,229)



(37)



(6,070)



(90)


       Other income (expense), net

46



(104)



2,066



63










           Total other income (expenses), net

(1,203)



(142)



(1,226)



(8)










Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(7,662)



(2,992)



(19,574)



(10,480)


 Income tax expense

6



316



133



606










Net loss from continuing operations

(7,668)



(3,308)



(19,707)



(11,086)


Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1)





(2,466)


Net loss

(7,668)



(3,309)



(19,707)



(13,552)


Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations



(77)



(244)



(196)


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations



6





(364)


Net loss attributable to RealNetworks

$

(7,668)



$

(3,238)



$

(19,463)



$

(12,992)










Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks

$

(7,668)



$

(3,231)



$

(19,463)



$

(10,890)


Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks



(7)





(2,102)


Net loss attributable to RealNetworks

$

(7,668)



$

(3,238)



$

(19,463)



$

(12,992)










Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:








       Continuing operations

$

(0.16)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.45)



$

(0.28)


       Discontinued operations







(0.06)


              Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic

$

(0.16)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.45)



$

(0.34)










Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:








       Continuing operations

$

(0.16)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.45)



$

(0.28)


       Discontinued operations







(0.06)


              Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted

$

(0.16)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.45)



$

(0.34)










 Shares used to compute basic net loss per share

47,055



38,270



43,312



38,247


 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share

47,055



38,270



43,312



38,247


RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


 (in thousands)

ASSETS

 Current assets:




 Cash and cash equivalents

$

28,990



$

23,940


 Trade accounts receivable, net

10,465



10,229


 Deferred costs, current portion

70



196


 Investments

2,758



9,965


 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,155



3,480


 Total current assets

48,438



47,810






 Equipment and software

29,634



30,726


 Leasehold improvements

2,757



2,776


 Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

32,391



33,502


 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

30,937



31,631


 Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

1,454



1,871






 Operating lease assets

4,478



7,937


 Restricted cash equivalents

1,630



1,630


 Other assets

945



4,150


 Deferred costs, non-current portion



74


 Deferred tax assets, net

861



909


 Goodwill

17,073



17,375






 Total assets

$

74,879



$

81,756






 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





 Current liabilities:




 Accounts payable

$

2,183



$

2,750


 Accrued and other current liabilities

14,214



17,850


 Deferred revenue, current portion

2,762



2,122


 Total current liabilities

19,159



22,722






 Deferred revenue, non-current portion

270



45


 Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,068



1,129


 Long-term lease liabilities

5,354



6,837


 Long-term debt



2,895


 Other long-term liabilities

718



2,241






 Total liabilities

26,569



35,869






 Total shareholders' equity

48,310



46,149






Noncontrolling interests



(262)






 Total equity

48,310



45,887






 Total liabilities and equity

$

74,879



$

81,756


RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


 (in thousands)


Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss from continuing operations

$

(19,707)



$

(11,086)


Adjustment to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

600



697


Stock-based compensation

3,789



1,093


Loss on equity and other investments, net

6,070



90


Loss on impairment of operating lease assets

2,461




Foreign currency (gain) loss

(62)



25


Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

(1,040)



(200)


Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

(1,961)




Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan

(2,897)




Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities

1,331



(652)


Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations

(11,416)



(10,033)


Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations



(4,086)


Net cash used in operating activities

(11,416)



(14,119)


Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

(280)



(261)


Deconsolidation of subsidiary, net

(836)




Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(1,116)



(261)


Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations



(192)


Net cash used in investing activities

(1,116)



(453)


Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options)

534




Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock



10,000


Proceeds from equity offering, net of costs

20,114




Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock

(186)



(12)


Payment of contingent consideration liability

(2,500)




Proceeds from long-term debt



2,876


Other financing activities



2,106


Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations

17,962



14,970


Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations



2,007


Net cash provided by financing activities

17,962



16,977


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(380)



32


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,050



2,437


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

25,570



22,179


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

30,620



24,616


Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations



6,741


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period

$

30,620



$

17,875


RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)




2021


2020



 Q3


 Q2


Q1


 Q4


 Q3


 Q2


 Q1



 (in thousands)

Net Revenue by Segment














Consumer Media (A)


$

2,763



$

2,061



$

3,309



$

3,384



$

2,543



$

3,159



$

3,495


Mobile Services (B)


5,772



6,356



5,980



7,338



6,400



6,461



6,690


Games (C)


5,797



6,144



6,599



6,879



7,611



7,465



6,637


     Total net revenue


$

14,332



$

14,561



$

15,888



$

17,601



$

16,554



$

17,085



$

16,822

















Net Revenue by Product















Consumer Media















- Software License (D)


$

1,506



$

841



$

1,875



$

1,593



$

642



$

1,702



$

2,020


- Subscription Services (E)


779



793



818



867



892



898



929


- Product Sales (F)


270



330



438



625



193



261



222


- Advertising & Other (G)


208



97



178



299



816



298



324

















Mobile Services















- Software License (H)


1,459



1,931



1,391



2,376



931



972



831


- Subscription Services (I)


4,313



4,425



4,589



4,962



5,469



5,489



5,859

















Games















- Subscription Services (J)


2,361



2,431



2,528



2,589



2,705



2,730



2,770


- Product Sales (K)


2,612



2,830



3,163



3,315



3,874



3,712



2,978


- Advertising & Other (L)


824



883



908



975



1,032



1,023



889
































     Total net revenue


$

14,332



$

14,561



$

15,888



$

17,601



$

16,554



$

17,085



$

16,822

















Net Revenue by Geography















United States


$

9,227



$

9,209



$

9,932



$

10,893



$

11,855



$

10,742



$

10,214


Rest of world


5,105



5,352



5,956



6,708



4,699



6,343



6,608


     Total net revenue


$

14,332



$

14,561



$

15,888



$

17,601



$

16,554



$

17,085



$

16,822

















Net Revenue by Segment

(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.

(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.

(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.

Net Revenue by Product

(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.

(E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.

(F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.

(G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.

(H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR and our integrated RealTimes platform.

(I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and Kontxt, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers.

(J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.

(K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games.

(L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin

(Unaudited)




2021


2020

2021


2020



Q3


Q2


Q3


YTD


YTD



 (in thousands)

Consumer Media






















Net revenue


$

2,763



$

2,061



$

2,543



$

8,133



$

9,197


Cost of revenue


418



497



593



1,393



1,723


Gross profit


2,345



1,564



1,950



6,740



7,474













Gross margin


85

%


76

%


77

%


83

%


81

%












Operating expenses


1,495



2,332



2,092



6,028



6,754


Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure


$

850



$

(768)



$

(142)



$

712



$

720


Depreciation and amortization


16



5



17



37



45













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure


$

866



$

(763)



$

(125)



$

749



$

765













Mobile Services






















Net revenue


$

5,772



$

6,356



$

6,400



$

18,108



$

19,551


Cost of revenue


1,282



1,517



1,511



4,291



4,989


Gross profit


4,490



4,839



4,889



13,817



14,562













Gross margin


78

%


76

%


76

%


76

%


74

%












Operating expenses


5,890



6,332



5,577



18,367



18,847


Operating loss, a GAAP measure


$

(1,400)



$

(1,493)



$

(688)



$

(4,550)



$

(4,285)


Depreciation and amortization


80



79



88



243



288













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure


$

(1,320)



$

(1,414)



$

(600)



$

(4,307)



$

(3,997)













Games






















Net revenue


$

5,797



$

6,144



$

7,611



$

18,540



$

21,713


Cost of revenue


1,414



1,552



1,955



4,671



5,707


Gross profit


4,383



4,592



5,656



13,869



16,006













Gross margin


76

%


75

%


74

%


75

%


74

%












Operating expenses


4,844



4,849



5,152



14,791



15,051


Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure


$

(461)



$

(257)



$

504



$

(922)



$

955


Depreciation and amortization


78



81



71



235



275













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure


$

(383)



$

(176)



$

575



$

(687)



$

1,230













Corporate






















Cost of revenue


$

5



$

6



$

3



$

15



$

10


Gross profit


(5)



(6)



(3)



(15)



(10)













Gross margin


N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A













Operating expenses


5,443



3,170



2,521



13,573



7,852


Operating loss, a GAAP measure


$

(5,448)



$

(3,176)



$

(2,524)



$

(13,588)



$

(7,862)


Other expense, net


46



(45)



(104)



105



63


Foreign currency (gain) loss


(47)



88



143



(62)



25


Depreciation and amortization


29



28



28



85



89


Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability








(1,040)



(200)


Restructuring and other charges


1,017



718



307



4,906



1,097


Stock-based compensation


2,518



435



390



3,789



1,093













Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure


$

(1,885)



$

(1,952)



$

(1,760)



$

(5,805)



$

(5,695)


RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited)




2021


2020

2021


2020



Q3


Q2


Q3


 YTD


 YTD



(in thousands)












Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:


















Net loss from continuing operations


$

(7,668)



$

(1,485)



$

(3,308)



$

(19,707)



$

(11,086)


Income tax expense


6



18



316



133



606


Interest expense


27



24



7



146



12


Interest income


(7)



(7)



(6)



(27)



(31)


Loss on equity and other investments, net


1,229



569



37



6,070



90


Foreign currency (gain) loss


(47)



88



143



(62)



25


Depreciation and amortization


203



193



204



600



697


Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability








(1,040)



(200)


Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan




(2,897)





(2,897)




Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary




(1,961)





(1,961)




Restructuring and other charges


1,017



718



307



4,906



1,097


Stock-based compensation


2,518



435



390



3,789



1,093


   Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure


$

(2,722)



$

(4,305)



$

(1,910)



$

(10,050)



$

(7,697)


RealNetworks Logo
RealNetworks Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301415706.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.