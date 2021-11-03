ShipHero Acquires Utah-Based eCommerce Fulfillment Company, Golden Egg Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipHero , the leading shipping and logistics platform for over 5,000 e-commerce brands and 3PLs, announces it has acquired Golden Egg Solutions, an eCommerce fulfillment company based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Golden Egg Solutions is the latest acquisition for ShipHero following its $50 million funding round closed in June 2021 .

Golden Egg Solutions specializes in eCommerce, fulfillment, packaging, drop shipping and white label supplement procurement. Golden Egg Solutions has been a longtime, valued customer of ShipHero's, who uses their warehouse management software. With this business acquisition, ShipHero now has a warehouse strategically located in the northwestern half of the United States for use by their fulfillment and 3PL clients. Salt Lake City is the capital and most populous city of Utah, which is also connected to the retail supply chain in the Northwest.

Golden Egg Solutions was founded with the mission to offer smaller businesses the capacity and operations to fulfill their shipments. The team also brings the ability to handle HazMat and Dangerous goods commodities along with B2B services including retail fulfillment, pallet builds and cross docking meaning ShipHero customers can now take advantage of these services moving forward.

"The Golden Egg Solutions integration furthers our ability to give the ecommerce brands we serve a broad, nationwide network of facilities to enable more efficient and affordable shipping," Aaron Rubin, Founder and CEO of ShipHero says. "This is yet another example of how we continue to find ways to build better solutions for our customers."

Golden Egg will be managed by owner and operator, Randall Guernsey, who has been leading the Golden Egg Solutions team for the past five years.

"I'm excited for the GES and ShipHero integration," Randall Guernsey of Golden Egg Solutions commented. "At the heart of what we do lies a commonality of excellent customer service, and I look forward to top-notch fulfillment for our new ShipHero family and beyond."

Golden Egg Solutions customers will be fully integrated into ShipHero's fulfillment company. For more information about ShipHero, visit https://shiphero.com/ .

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solutions that gives online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today's online retailers.

