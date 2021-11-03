TTEC EMEA Wins an Award at the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) Professional Awards 2021

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions today announced it has won a 2021 GSA Professional Award in recognition of its talent and expertise in the outsourcing industry.

TTEC EMEA won with Tom Johnson, UK Operations Director, being named Digital Champion of the Year.

The GSA Professional Awards, announced in a virtual ceremony last night, are a distinct set of accolades recognising talent in outsourcing and shared services, showcasing high-performing individuals and functional teams across the global sourcing industry.

Alistair Niederer, Head of EMEA for TTEC commented; "This award confirms that TTEC has industry-leading talent, and I am delighted that Tom's efforts and accomplishments have been recognised. Outsourcing has accelerated into the orchestration of a set of delivery principles which enable CX as a Service (CXaaS). The 2021 GSA Professional Awards recognise the talent that is delivering these CXaaS solutions for our clients across Europe."

Today's announcement follows TTEC EMEA recently winning two National Contact Centre Awards 2021 for Unsung Hero and Best Contact Centre, as well as two World Series Customer Centricity 2021 Awards, for Best Employee Experience and Best Contact Centre.

In addition to the award-winning categories, TTEC and its experts were finalists in 3 other categories including;

Best Customer Experience Team of the Year – TTEC EMEA for being one of the best teams delivering excellence in customer experience

Rising Star of the Year - Sarah-Leigh Roddis , Contact Centre Manager at TTEC Leeds for the best emerging talent of 2021

Manager of the Year - Mitch Sadler , Operations Manager for managers who truly inspire their teams.

As well as TTEC Leeds, TTEC EMEA has a network of contact centre and back-office operations in Sofia and Plovdiv in Bulgaria, Krakow, Poland, and Athens, Greece.

