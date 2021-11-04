360 Vodka partners again with Captains For Clean Water Brand's "Close the Loop" program to raise funds and awareness for Florida Charity

WESTON, Mo., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, 360 Vodka has partnered with Florida-based nonprofit Captains for Clean Water to raise awareness about freshwater issues in the state. The organization was founded in 2016 by two fishing guides who felt an urgency to sound the alarm about decades-long water mismanagement in the state and the clean water crisis that has resulted.

360 Vodka's

Florida's Lake Okeechobee, the largest freshwater lake in the state, flows into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers. All three bodies of water are now considered unsafe for drinking or swimming, the result of phosphate-laden farm runoff that polluted the lake and fueled massive blooms of toxic blue-green algae. These blue-green algae blooms, along with the "red tide" algal blooms along Florida's gulf coast, cause significant public health concerns, threaten the drinking water supply for millions of Floridians, and endanger birds and wildlife.

360 Vodka was designed to be the world's first eco-friendly vodka. It is sustainably sourced and produced and has demonstrated its commitment to environmental causes through its " Close the Loop " program, making donations to green charities when customers return the bottles' unique swing-top closures for reuse. Captains for Clean Water is the recipient charity for closures returned within the state of Florida.

360 Vodka is also proud to be a sponsor of the organization's Restore Florida gala, taking place on November 5, 2021, at the historic winter estates of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River.

ABOUT 360 VODKA

Created as the world's first eco-friendly vodka, 360 Vodka is as good for the planet as it is to drink. 360 Vodka is a premium brand of McCormick Distilling Co., home of the historic Holladay Distillery. The company has been an industry leader in undertaking initiatives to reduce waste and resource consumption in the production of distilled spirits.

360 Vodka, ©️2021 Earth Friendly Distilling Co., Weston, MO. Made with Vodka Distilled from American Grain. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Drink Responsibly. Drive Responsibly. Exist Responsibly.

(PRNewsfoto/360 Vodka)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360 Vodka