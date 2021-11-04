Bright Scholar to Delay Earnings Announcement of Fourth Fiscal Quarter of FY2021

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company" or "its") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, announced today that it will delay its earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021 and the conference call. The Company will announce a rescheduled date in December 2021.

The newly promulgated Implementation Regulations (the "Implementation Rules") of the Law on the Promotion of Private Education of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), which became effective on September 1, 2021, prohibit social organizations and individuals from controlling not-for-profit kindergartens and private schools that provide compulsory education through, among other methods, mergers, acquisitions and contractual arrangements. Additionally, the Implementation Rules prohibit private schools providing compulsory education from conducting transactions with the related parties. Following the effectiveness of the Implementation Rules, the Company has been engaging with the relevant government authorities and external advisors to seek full compliance with the Implementation Rules and other applicable PRC laws and regulations.

The Company's growth engine is expected to continue to be driven by its diversified business portfolio covering: (1) domestic services and operations of kindergartens and schools, (2) overseas operations, including various independent and international boarding schools under the brand of CATS Global Schools, an arts university, and English language training institutions, a variety of summer programs which serve students from over 100 nationalities across the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and China, and (3) complementary business which focuses on all-round education services including overseas study counselling, study tours and camps.

The Company reaffirms its topline guidance for the 2021 fiscal year and expects its revenue to be in the range of RMB3.59 billion and RMB3.69 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 7% to 10%.

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

