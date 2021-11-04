Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Höegh LNG Partners LP and Certain Officers - HMLP

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh LNG" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-19613, is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Partnership securities between April 3, 2020 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Höegh LNG securities during the Class Period, you have until December 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The Partnership was formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., a leading floating liquefied natural gas ("LNG") service provider. The Partnership's purported strategy is to own, operate, and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Partnership has interests in five FSRUs, including the PGN FSRU Lampung based in Indonesia. Through agreements and business structures briefly described below, the Partnership has a 100% economic interest in the PGN FSRU Lampung.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Partnership was facing issues with the PGN FSRU Lampung charter; (2) as a result, the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer would state that it would commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh LNG would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh LNG would reveal that it "will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility"; (8) as a result of the foregoing, the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common units holders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia, in 2019, before the pandemic, there were already a very low amount of demand in Indonesia for the Partnership's gas; (10) the auditing, tax, nor maintenance of PGN FSRU Lampung were not the sole or root cause(s) of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia; and (11) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2021, the Partnership issued a press release which announced that: (i) the Partnership had reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.01 per common unit, down from a distribution of $0.44 per common unit in the first quarter of 2021; (ii) the refinancing of the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility, which had been scheduled to close by the end of the second quarter of 2021, was not yet completed due to the failure by the charterer of the PGN FSRU Lampung to consent to and countersign certain customary documents related to the new credit facility; (iii) the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer stated that it will commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages in relation to the operations of the vessel and its charter; (iv) the revolving credit line of $85 million from Höegh LNG will not be extended when it matures on January 1, 2023; and (v) Höegh LNG will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility.

On this news, the Partnership's common unit price fell $11.57 per common unit, or 64%, to close at $6.30 per common unit on July 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

