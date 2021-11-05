Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results -- Net income of $51.5 million, or $0.64 per unit for the third quarter 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Partnership," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per unit data) Net income (loss) $ 51.5



$ (56.1)



$ (173.0)



$ (66.9)

Net income (loss) per unit $ 0.64



$ (0.70)



$ (2.15)



$ (0.83)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 58.8



$ 34.7



$ 85.7



$ 183.5









































Specialty Products and Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit (loss) $ 74.0



$ 0.5



$ 16.6



$ 22.0



$ 42.7



$ (6.0)

Adjusted gross profit $ 52.9



$ 20.8



$ 14.4



$ 24.0



$ 26.1



$ 5.7

Adjusted EBITDA $ 46.3



$ 23.2



$ 6.8



$ 18.9



$ 24.4



$ 9.7

Gross profit (loss) per barrel $ 15.30



$ 0.10



$ 137.19



$ 169.23



$ 16.03



$ (2.18)

Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 10.94



$ 4.17



$ 119.01



$ 184.62



$ 9.80



$ 2.07









































Specialty Products and Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit $ 43.4



$ 26.8



$ 56.5



$ 59.7



$ 10.5



$ 18.0

Adjusted gross profit $ 95.4



$ 122.4



$ 55.2



$ 63.1



$ 41.5



$ 58.3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 75.9



$ 125.6



$ 30.1



$ 47.1



$ 35.2



$ 64.9

Gross profit per barrel $ 3.20



$ 1.68



$ 143.04



$ 157.11



$ 1.35



$ 2.29

Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 7.04



$ 7.65



$ 139.75



$ 166.05



$ 5.35



$ 7.42



"Our team made excellent progress on many fronts in the third quarter," said CEO Steve Mawer. "It was our best quarter in over a year and shows that we are emerging strongly from the challenges of the pandemic. Our financial performance was driven by both record specialty margins and continuing market advantages in Montana. Transportation fuels margins are improving towards mid-cycle levels, and our integrated specialties complex in North West Louisiana also benefits from our ability to produce our own feedstocks."

"Demand across both our specialty businesses has been excellent. Supply chain issues were focused on our Performance Brands segment where we have received 38 Force Majeure notices this year from suppliers. Unscheduled maintenance at one of the industry's major suppliers has exacerbated the shortage of lubricant additives. This has presented a major challenge for the entire packaged lubricants industry and our operations."

"Our Renewable Diesel business in Montana is Calumet's highest strategic priority. In the future, separation of this high multiple business is expected to create substantial unit-holder value. Progress has been good on all fronts – commercial, partnering and engineering. In August, we were honored to host the Governor of Montana at a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially launch the project. The key air permit associated with the hydrocracker conversion was approved in October, allowing us to commence construction activities ahead of schedule."

Specialty Products and Solutions (SPS): The SPS segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million compared to $23.2 million for the same quarter a year ago. We realized record specialty product margins as demand continued to be exceptionally strong during the quarter. Margins for transportation fuels also improved significantly versus the same quarter a year ago as gasoline and diesel demand continue to increase.

Performance Brands (PB): The PB segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million compared to $18.9 million for the same quarter a year ago. Demand for our brands remained strong. The grease supply issues we previously communicated following the Chemtool fire were successfully mitigated during the third quarter, albeit at a higher cost. However, lubricant production volumes were constrained due to supply chain issues, primarily additive shortages, which led to a larger order backlog at the end of the third quarter.

Montana / Renewables (MR): The MR segment reported $24.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA compared to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Rockies margins were strong, and the Great Falls facility had another good operational quarter. We also completed a minor turnaround and other on-site preparatory work in advance of the Renewable Diesel project commissioning activities next year.

Corporate: Total corporate costs are represented as a loss of $18.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA compared to a loss of $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Operations Summary

The following table sets forth information about the Partnership's continuing operations. Facility production volume differs from sales volume due to changes in inventories and the sale of purchased blendstocks such as ethanol and specialty blendstocks, as well as the resale of crude oil.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In bpd) Total sales volume (1) 82,844



85,529



79,511



88,429

Total feedstock runs (2) 80,021



81,813



73,988



85,282

Facility production: (3)













Specialty Products and Solutions:













Lubricating oils 10,817



10,634



9,537



9,839

Solvents 7,163



6,323



6,832



6,500

Waxes 1,529



1,199



1,305



1,253

Fuels, asphalt and other by-products 29,242



32,696



25,492



36,376

Total Specialty Products and Solutions 48,751



50,852



43,166



53,968

Montana/Renewables:













Gasoline 4,763



5,670



4,979



5,436

Diesel 10,328



10,412



10,147



10,466

Jet fuel 1,169



764



974



698

Asphalt, heavy fuel oils and other 10,883



9,605



11,035



10,306

Total Montana/Renewables 27,143



26,451



27,135



26,906

















Performance Brands 1,226



1,458



1,355



1,407

















Total facility production (3) 77,120



78,761



71,656



82,281











(1) Total sales volume includes sales from the production at our facilities and certain third-party facilities pursuant to supply and/or processing agreements, sales of inventories and the resale of crude oil to third-party customers. Total sales volume includes the sale of purchased blendstocks.



(2) Total feedstock runs represent the barrels per day of crude oil and other feedstocks processed at our facilities and at certain third-party facilities pursuant to supply and/or processing agreements.



(3) The difference between total facility production and total feedstock runs is primarily a result of the time lag between the input of feedstocks and production of finished products and volume loss.

About the Partnership

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release, may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding (i) the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, supply chain disruptions and global crude oil production levels on our business and operations, (ii) the demand for refined petroleum products in markets we serve, (iii) our expectation regarding our business outlook and cash flows, (iv) our expectation regarding anticipated capital expenditures and strategic initiatives, and (v) our ability to meet our financial commitments, debt service obligations, debt instrument covenants, contingencies and anticipated capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future sales and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisition or disposition transactions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the overall demand for specialty hydrocarbon products, fuels and other refined products; the level of foreign and domestic production of crude oil and refined products; our ability to produce specialty, branded and fuel products that meet our customers' unique and precise specifications; the impact of fluctuations and rapid increases or decreases in crude oil and crack spread prices, including the resulting impact on our liquidity; the results of our hedging and other risk management activities; our ability to comply with financial covenants contained in our debt instruments; the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisition or combination opportunities and the impact of any completed acquisitions; labor relations; our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms; successful integration and future performance of acquired assets, businesses or third-party product supply and processing relationships; our ability to timely and effectively integrate the operations of acquired businesses or assets, particularly those in new geographic areas or in new lines of business; environmental liabilities or events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves; maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit lines from our suppliers; demand for various grades of crude oil and resulting changes in pricing conditions; fluctuations in refinery capacity; our ability to access sufficient crude oil supply through long-term or month-to-month evergreen contracts and on the spot market; the effects of competition; continued creditworthiness of, and performance by, counterparties; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and governmental regulations, including guidance related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the costs of complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard, including the prices paid for RINs; shortages or cost increases of power supplies, natural gas, materials or labor; hurricane or other weather interference with business operations; our ability to access the debt and equity markets; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns; and general economic, market or business conditions.

For additional information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.

We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures to analyze operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include performance and liquidity measures along with certain key operating metrics.

During the first quarter of 2021, we changed how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss), which are used by management for evaluating performance, allocating resources and managing our business. The revised calculations for each of Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) now exclude RINs mark-to-market adjustments, which were previously included. Additionally, the calculation for segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) now excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. These revised calculations better reflect the performance of our business segments including cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) have been revised for all periods presented to consistently reflect these changes.

We use the following financial performance measures:

EBITDA: We define EBITDA for any period as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including amortization of debt issuance costs), income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for any period as: EBITDA adjusted for (a) impairment; (b) unrealized gains and losses from mark to market accounting for hedging activities; (c) realized gains and losses under derivative instruments excluded from the determination of net income (loss); (d) non-cash equity-based compensation expense and other non-cash items (excluding items such as accruals of cash expenses in a future period or amortization of a prepaid cash expense) that were deducted in computing net income (loss); (e) debt refinancing fees, extinguishment costs, premiums and penalties; (f) any net gain or loss realized in connection with an asset sale that was deducted in computing net income (loss); (g) amortization of turnaround costs; (h) LCM inventory adjustments; (i) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (j) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; and (k) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of gain or loss, or revenue or expense.

Distributable Cash Flow: We define Distributable Cash Flow for any period as Adjusted EBITDA less replacement and environmental capital expenditures, turnaround costs, cash interest expense (consolidated interest expense less non-cash interest expense), gain (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash distributions and income tax expense (benefit).

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin for any period as Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales.

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; and (d) depreciation and amortization.

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Performance Brands segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; and (d) depreciation and amortization.

Montana/Renewables Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; and (d) depreciation and amortization.

Further, management and various investors use the ratio of Net debt (defined as total debt less cash) to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, or "net debt leverage," as a measure of our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions and evaluating us against peers. The metric "total debt less cash" includes borrowed long-term debt, borrowings on revolving credit facility, outstanding debt for asset financing arrangements, finance lease obligations, and other debt obligations, less cash.

The definition of Adjusted EBITDA that is presented in this press release is similar to the calculation of (i) "Consolidated Cash Flow" contained in the indentures governing our 7.625% senior notes due January 15, 2022, that were issued in November 2013 (the "2022 Notes"), our 7.75% senior notes due April 15, 2023, that were issued in March 2015 (the "2023 Notes"), our 9.25% senior secured first lien notes due July 15, 2024, that were issued in August 2020 (the "2024 Secured Notes"), and our 11.00% senior notes due April 15, 2025, that were issued in October 2019 (the "2025 Notes") and (ii) "Consolidated EBITDA" contained in the credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility. We are required to report Consolidated Cash Flow to the holders of our 2022 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Secured Notes, and 2025 Notes and Consolidated EBITDA to the lenders under our revolving credit facility, and these measures are used by them to determine our compliance with certain covenants governing those debt instruments. Please see our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional details regarding the covenants governing our debt instruments.

These non-GAAP measures are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness;

our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing or capital structure;

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and

our operating performance excluding the non-cash impact of LCM and LIFO inventory adjustments, RINs mark-to-market adjustments, and depreciation and amortization.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to analysts and investors, as they exclude transactions not related to our core cash operating activities and provide metrics to analyze our ability to pay interest to our noteholders. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully analyze trends and performance of our core cash operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) should not be considered alternatives to Net income (loss), Operating income (loss), Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, gross profit (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) management recognizes and considers the limitations of these measurements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our liabilities for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) are only a few of several measurements that management utilizes. Moreover, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) in the same manner. Please see the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for tables that present reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to Net income (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure; and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) to segment gross profit (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.



CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In millions, except per unit and unit data)





(As adjusted)





(As adjusted) Sales $ 874.9



$ 568.0



$ 2,282.2



$ 1,714.3

Cost of sales 741.6



551.5



2,171.8



1,609.8

Gross profit 133.3



16.5



110.4



104.5

Operating costs and expenses:













Selling 12.4



11.2



40.0



37.1

General and administrative 30.9



29.7



97.3



76.7

Other operating (income) expense (3.3)



6.4



20.0



22.6

Operating income (loss) 93.3



(30.8)



(46.9)



(31.9)

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (38.2)



(33.3)



(109.3)



(93.2)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (3.3)



7.9



(15.4)



57.7

Other 0.1



0.2



0.1



1.3

Total other expense (41.4)



(25.2)



(124.6)



(34.2)

Net income (loss) before income taxes 51.9



(56.0)



(171.5)



(66.1)

Income tax expense 0.4



0.1



1.5



0.8

Net income (loss) $ 51.5



$ (56.1)



$ (173.0)



$ (66.9)

Allocation of net income (loss):













Net income (loss) $ 51.5



$ (56.1)



$ (173.0)



$ (66.9)

Less:













General partner's interest in net income (loss) 1.0



(1.1)



(3.5)



(1.3)

Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners $ 50.5



$ (55.0)



$ (169.5)



$ (65.6)

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Basic 78,924,380



78,743,083



78,831,988



78,602,651

Diluted 78,971,518



78,743,083



78,831,988



78,602,651

Limited partners' interest basic net income (loss) per unit:













Limited partners' interest $ 0.64



$ (0.70)



$ (2.15)



$ (0.83)

Limited partners' interest diluted net income (loss) per unit:













Limited partners' interest $ 0.64



$ (0.70)



$ (2.15)



$ (0.83)









CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10.8



$ 109.4

Accounts receivable





Trade, less allowance for credit losses of $1.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively 218.4



152.4

Other 16.6



8.0



235.0



160.4

Inventories 297.3



254.9

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22.4



10.2

Total current assets 565.5



534.9

Property, plant and equipment, net 903.7



919.8

Other noncurrent assets, net 364.7



353.6

Total assets $ 1,833.9



$ 1,808.3

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 241.4



$ 179.3

Accrued interest payable 45.8



31.7

Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 64.8



27.6

Obligations under inventory financing agreements 152.4



98.8

Current portion of RINs obligation 184.5



129.4

Other current liabilities 62.0



74.8

Current portion of long-term debt 88.0



2.9

Total current liabilities 838.9



544.5

Other long-term liabilities 67.9



73.0

Long-term RINs obligation, less current portion 55.9



—

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,171.4



1,319.4

Total liabilities $ 2,134.1



$ 1,936.9

Commitments and contingencies





Partners' capital (deficit):





Limited partners' interest 78,676,262 units and 78,062,346 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively $ (293.5)



$ (125.3)

General partner's interest 5.5



9.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12.2)



(12.3)

Total partners' capital (deficit) (300.2)



(128.6)

Total liabilities and partners' capital (deficit) $ 1,833.9



$ 1,808.3









CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

(In millions) Operating activities





Net loss $ (173.0)



$ (66.9)

Non-cash activities 94.5



120.2

Changes in assets and liabilities 48.6



11.6

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (29.9)



64.9

Investing activities





Additions to property, plant and equipment (34.3)



(34.8)

Other investing activities 0.1



(2.4)

Net cash used in investing activities (34.2)



(37.2)

Financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings — revolving credit facility 868.1



895.9

Repayments of borrowings — revolving credit facility (928.0)



(795.8)

Repayments of borrowings — senior notes (70.0)



—

Proceeds from inventory financing 724.1



584.8

Payments on inventory financing (689.4)



(620.1)

Proceeds from other financing obligations 70.0



31.4

Other financing activities (9.3)



(33.6)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (34.5)



62.6

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (98.6)



90.3

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 109.4



19.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10.8



$ 109.4

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities





Non-cash property, plant and equipment additions $ 25.7



$ 4.1









CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (In millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In millions) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 51.5



$ (56.1)



$ (173.0)



$ (66.9)

Add:













Interest expense 38.2



33.3



109.3



93.2

Depreciation and amortization 26.5



26.2



78.7



78.8

Income tax expense 0.4



0.1



1.5



0.8

EBITDA $ 116.6



$ 3.5



$ 16.5



$ 105.9

Add:













LCM / LIFO (gain) loss $ (4.7)



$ 1.1



$ (45.1)



$ 35.5

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 3.3



9.2



16.5



(21.2)

Amortization of turnaround costs 4.0



4.0



12.2



12.7

Debt extinguishment costs —



—



0.4



—

Loss on impairment and disposal of assets —



—



1.9



6.7

Gain on sale of business, net (0.2)



—



(0.2)



—

RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss (66.9)



9.3



56.3



33.4

Equity-based compensation and other items 6.7



2.1



24.4



6.2

Other non-recurring expenses —



5.5



2.8



4.3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 58.8



$ 34.7



$ 85.7



$ 183.5

Less:













Replacement and environmental capital expenditures (1) $ 0.5



$ 5.0



$ 14.3



$ 23.7

Cash interest expense (2) 36.6



31.6



104.2



88.4

Turnaround costs 8.7



3.6



40.8



19.7

Income tax expense 0.4



0.1



1.5



0.8

Distributable Cash Flow $ 12.6



$ (5.6)



$ (75.1)



$ 50.9











(1) Replacement capital expenditures are defined as those capital expenditures which do not increase operating capacity or reduce operating costs and exclude turnaround costs. Environmental capital expenditures include asset additions to meet or exceed environmental and operating regulations.



(2) Represents consolidated interest expense less non-cash interest expense.







CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In millions, except per barrel data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Reconciliation of Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to Segment Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss): (Unaudited) Specialty Products and Solution segment gross profit $ 74.0



$ 0.5



$ 43.4



$ 26.8

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss (0.8)



0.5



(29.7)



31.2

RINs mark to market (gain) loss (36.9)



5.1



32.8



19.2

Depreciation and amortization 16.6



14.7



48.9



45.2

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit $ 52.9



$ 20.8



$ 95.4



$ 122.4

















Performance Brands segment gross profit $ 16.6



$ 22.0



$ 56.5



$ 59.7

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss (2.9)



1.3



(3.4)



1.3

Depreciation and amortization 0.7



0.7



2.1



2.1

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit $ 14.4



$ 24.0



$ 55.2



$ 63.1

















Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) $ 42.7



$ (6.0)



$ 10.5



$ 18.0

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss (1.0)



(0.7)



(12.0)



3.0

RINs mark to market (gain) loss (24.1)



2.9



17.5



9.1

Depreciation and amortization 8.5



9.5



25.5



28.2

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit $ 26.1



$ 5.7



$ 41.5



$ 58.3

















Reported Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit per barrel $ 15.30



$ 0.10



$ 3.20



$ 1.68

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel (0.17)



0.10



(2.19)



1.95

RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel (7.63)



1.02



2.42



1.20

Depreciation and amortization per barrel 3.44



2.95



3.61



2.82

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 10.94



$ 4.17



$ 7.04



$ 7.65

















Reported Performance Brands segment gross profit per barrel $ 137.19



$ 169.23



$ 143.04



$ 157.11

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel (23.97)



10.00



(8.61)



3.42

Depreciation and amortization per barrel 5.79



5.39



5.32



5.52

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 119.01



$ 184.62



$ 139.75



$ 166.05

















Reported Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) per barrel $ 16.03



$ (2.18)



$ 1.35



$ 2.29

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel (0.38)



(0.25)



(1.55)



0.38

RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel (9.05)



1.05



2.26



1.16

Depreciation and amortization per barrel 3.20



3.45



3.29



3.59

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel $ 9.80



$ 2.07



$ 5.35



$ 7.42

















Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA $ 46.3



$ 23.2



$ 75.9



$ 125.6

Specialty Products and Solutions sales 583.5



366.2



1,507.4



1,156.6

Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.9 %

6.3 %

5.0 %

10.9 %







CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT / LTM ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in millions)



September 30,

2021

2020

(Dollars in millions) Reconciliation of Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Revolving Credit Facility $ 48.1



$ 100.1

7.625% Senior Notes due 2022 80.0



150.0

7.75% Senior Notes due 2023 325.0



325.0

9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 200.0



200.0

11.00% Senior Notes due 2025 550.0



550.0

Shreveport terminal asset financing arrangement 66.4



—

Finance lease obligations 4.1



3.9

Other 1.1



2.7

Total Debt $ 1,274.7



$ 1,331.7









Less Cash $ 10.8



$ 109.4

Net Debt $ 1,263.9



$ 1,222.3









LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 119.5



$ 228.2









Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA 10.6 x

5.4 x

