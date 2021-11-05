Gun Manufacturer Raises Over $46,000 for Maryland Girl's Heart Treatments

RICE LAKE, Wis., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms is pleased to announce that a donation of 65 custom "Support 4 Sami" rifles raised a total of $46,700, all of which will benefit the family of 11-year-old Sami Bernadzikowski of Elkridge, Md. The money provides relief for the medical expenses incurred throughout Sami's treatments for multiple congenital heart defects, including five open-heart surgeries and over thirty catheterization procedures.

6th grader Sami Bernadzikowski of Elkridge, Maryland is the latest recipient of Henry Repeating Arms’ Guns For Great Causes program, which raised a total of $46,700 for her family’s medical expenses. Photo courtesy of https://www.facebook.com/support4samantha/.

The "Support 4 Sami" Golden Boy Silver lever-action rifles are a continuation of Henry Repeating Arms' Guns For Great Causes program, a charitable arm of the company that focuses on raising funds through firearms donations for individual sick children, children's hospitals, active-duty military and veterans organizations, wildlife and habitat conservation efforts, and supporting other Henry partners. The program has raised over $250,000 for six families over the past two years.

Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms, says, "Time and time again, the Henry family steps up to the plate and knocks it out of the park with their unending generosity to help us with these Guns For Great Causes initiatives." Imperato continues, "To those of you who purchased one of these rifles or offered your support in some other way, I thank you for giving Sami another reason to show off that big smile."

The rifles, priced at $650 each, sold out in less than 24 hours after the initial announcement of their availability. The first and last serial numbers went to an online auction block, and the hammer fell at $2,725 and $3,025, respectively.

