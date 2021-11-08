Miami Welcomes the 9th Edition of the Premios Verdes in 2022

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE BIGGEST SUSTAINABILITY EVENT IN THE AMERICAS will be hosted by Miami in 2022. For eight consecutive years, the Premios Verdes have connected, enabled, exhibited and rewarded the West's most disruptive and innovative socio-environmental projects.

The ninth edition started on October 1, announcing its new venue and that it has the backing of the city's mayor, Francis Suarez, who said, "The doors of the city are open to strengthen all socio-environmental projects that focus on green development around the world."

For his part, José Javier Guarderas, CEO & Co-founder of the Premios Verdes, stated that he feels "Very grateful that the work of the team of committed people is growing, because it can only mean that sustainability is not an issue for ideological banners, but one for human beings who choose to be on the right side of history, where they are working to reduce inequality and build environmental and economical progress in all sectors."

Premios Verdes is a non-profit organization that, together with the United Nations, the World Wildlife Fund, National Geographic, PWC and a large number of other allies, has managed to stimulate the development of over 15,200 projects, generated over 4,000 new jobs, completed over 20,688 hours of training taught by experts all over the world, and built the region's most powerful socio-environmental network – with over 42 million followers. As a result, they have helped 70% of participants increase their national and international sales and find investment funds for their projects.

Premios Verdes continues to build an invaluable network of people who are constantly working to make our planet a better place.

