Smart for Life, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Nexus Offers, Inc.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart for Life, Inc. f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc., or SFL, an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Nexus Offers, Inc., a network platform in the affiliate marketing space. The announcement was made jointly by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Smart for Life and Nexus Offers founders, Justin Francisco and Steven James.

Nexus Offers, Inc.

Nexus Offers is a prominent CPA (Click Per Action) network with a customer base of publishers and affiliates. The migration of the SFL products to the Nexus platform will begin over the next thirty days.

"We believe that affiliate marketing in the nutraceutical space is a proven avenue in which to grow market share and drive revenues for our shareholders. Smart for Life's core offerings of quality, doctor formulated products will now have an opportunity for exposure in a previously untapped market segment," said Ryan Zackon, Smart for Life's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, we are pleased that the founders of Nexus Offers, Steven James and Justin Francisco, are joining the SFL management team as part of our transaction. They will act as Co-Managing Directors of the Nexus Offers subsidiary driving strategy and continued growth for the company they founded."

"We began working with the SFL management team several months ago and are looking forward to completing the integration of the companies," stated Justin Francisco. "We are excited to commence the marriage of our marketing expertise with SFL's growing roster of products. Given that Health & Wellness products are increasingly being purchased online, digital marketing platforms such as Nexus represent a potentially enhanced revenue stream for the company and its various brands going forward."

"This acquisition further validates our strategic vision of creating a highly diversified vertically integrated global nutraceutical company," stated A.J. Cervantes, Jr. "It supports Smart for Life's commitment to acquire and consolidate multiple brands and sales channels on a worldwide basis."

About Smart for Life, Inc. f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, SFL is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. Smart for Life is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Smart for Life have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

About Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC

Smart for Life acquired Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO") which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide array of health & wellness foods, vitamins and supplements, including several weight loss products. Smart for Life®, the primary DSO brand, is sold in big box retailers such as Costco and Walmart, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon. DSO's products include cookies, protein bars, shakes and similar products, which can be found on its website: www.smartforlife.com.

About Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, Inc.

Smart for Life's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA registered, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Smart for Life's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

