Thunkable Achieves New Milestones And Announces New Product Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunkable, the no-code development platform for mobile apps, announced a series of new innovations to improve its design and development capabilities, as well as the app-users' experience. Thunkable has equipped more than 2 million users from 184 different countries to create over 6 million apps. Thunkable now supports UI import capabilities from Figma, in-app payments, tablet development capabilities, and web-app publishing.

"We have seen tremendous user growth, with the most significant sector in the commercial and enterprise space. The momentum has been fueled by an increased focus on the 'citizen developer' and no-code movement," said Arun Saigal, CEO of Thunkable. "Thunkable has found its fit as the perfect tool to innovate quickly. These new capabilities will make it even easier for teams to rapidly design, develop, and deploy custom mobile apps."

Thunkable announced the following product releases:

Figma Import Integration

One of Thunkable's most significant innovations is the plug-in's deep integration with Figma's design tool. Thunkable offers a variety of ways to design an app within its platform, but now users can directly import their user interface (UI) design from Figma, then add logic to turn the design into a functional app. This new capability will bring product designers even closer to the development process and expedite the entire launch cycle. The Figma file import integration is available to all Thunkable users.

In-App Payments

"Payments are an essential part of any B2C app. Creating in-app payment capabilities makes it even more powerful for our product & service providers to make their customer experience as seamless as possible," said Thunkable CEO, Arun Saigal. In-app payments are now available to Thunkable's Business and Enterprise customers and will be available for all users shortly.

Tablet Apps

Tablets continue to be a key instrument for the customer service, field support, and manufacturing workforce. Thunkable has extended its platform's ability to create native tablet applications. Thunkable's tablet capabilities are now available for Business and Enterprise customers.

Web Apps

One of Thunkable's most popular innovations is the Web App publishing capabilities via Thunkable. In addition to generating native iOS and Android files, users can deploy their app directly to the web. The Web App can live on a unique domain or within an iframe on an existing website to ensure a user's app is available everywhere. These publishing abilities are now available to Thunkable users.

About Thunkable

Thunkable is the no-code development platform that lets anyone design, develop, and deploy native mobile applications without having to write a single line of code. It's the most robust development platform in the no-code mobile application market, empowering users to create, customize, and integrate any type of mobile app. Users can generate native Android, iOS, and Mobile Web files from a single project then deploy directly to Google's Playstore, Apple's AppStore, and the Web.

