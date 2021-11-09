ATEO LAUNCHes two CRYPTOCURRENCY spot & Futures GATEWAYs CONNECTED TO FTX and BINANCE

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO, a leading provider of post-Trade solutions for financial markets, now offers connectivity to both FTX (https://ftx.com) and Binance (https://www.binance.com), two of the major exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies.

Ateo enriches its UGO offering and launches 2 new gateways for cryptocurrency exchanges BINANCE and FTX.

With a large number of cryptocurrencies platforms and venues, each providing multiple feeds, financial companies must maintain an ever-increasing number of connectivity capabilities.

To tackle this problem, ATEO and our Research & Development Department have worked over the past few months to develop our first two cryptocurrency gateways and allow the capture of spot and futures trades from centralized crypto exchanges (CEX).

This is an enrichment of our existing UGO offering, which provides a unique standardized API to capture trades events from ETD exchanges and now crypto centralized exchanges.

This unique API encapsulates all the CCPs and Crypto exchanges API protocols, complexities, constraints, and delivers a standardized feed output. Clients can now feed all their downstream systems (Risk, Back-Office, Middle-Office, proprietary…) with a unique data feed and focus on their core business and added-value functions, while leveraging Ateo's expertise across all exchanges connectivity.

"This is the first step for Ateo in connecting to Crypto Centralized Exchanges, as we are also currently working on connectivity to decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), and also making all the necessary enhancements to integrate these crypto trades into our existing products TEO & LISA." said Simon Leclercq, CTO of ATEO.

David Romeo, Managing Director of ATEO, said: "Our institutional clients have already started working on offering crypto solutions to their customers and existing regulated exchanges ICE and CME are also making efforts in expanding digital assets. For more than 20 years ATEO has supported its clients in their strategic evolutions, with the rise of the crypto markets, it seems obvious to us to extend our offer to these digital markets."

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO delivers post-Trade solutions for the financial industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, Clearing and matching system, and extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on ATEO technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service. For more information, please visit www.ateofinance.com.

CONTACT:

sales@ateofinance.com

+44 77 17 895 235 (UK)

+1 312 656 6109 (US)

