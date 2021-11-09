New investment boosts NextStep's efforts to solve the caregiver shortage

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextStep, a digital health care technology company working to solve the caregiver crisis, is pleased to announce that Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures (J&J Impact Ventures) has participated in its latest round of funding with an investment backed by the Johnson & Johnson Foundation to support NextStep's efforts to expand the supply of highly qualified caregivers by creating opportunities for unemployed and low-wage workers to begin health care careers as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) through its tuition-free, technology-enabled program. With J&J Impact Ventures participation, the round now totals $3.3 million, with additional investments made by JAZZ Venture Partners, Springrock Ventures, ZOMA Capital, the ETF@JFFLabs Impact Fund, and Frontier Angels and will convert into the NextStep Series A financing that the company is launching this month.

J&J Impact Ventures' investment comes on the heels of NextStep receiving the Frontline Health Worker Prize jointly presented by J&J Impact Ventures and Village Capital, the largest organization in the world supporting impact-driven, seed-stage startups. The prize named NextStep as the emerging company that is creating the most unique product solving a major pain point for frontline health workers and the patients they serve.

"We are thrilled with this investment by these companies. The support provides NextStep not just with financial backing for our national growth but also with a profound validation of our mission and our progress to help solve the frontline health workforce crisis," said NextStep CEO Chris Hedrick. "We appreciate the support and collaboration because it will help us address the health sector's ever-growing need for trained caregivers."

NextStep's tuition-free CNA program offers students unique blended learning through digital and in-person training, making it easy for workers to prepare for high-demand careers in health care and to qualify for industry-recognized state certification. Students in the program also benefit from job-placement services at long-term care, skilled nursing and senior living facilities across the state with respected employer partners.

NextStep's CNA program is currently available in Colorado, Oregon and Washington state. "The investments by these companies will help NextStep reach more states and serve more communities," said Hedrick, "It's also an important step toward our upcoming Series A round of financing, which will help us meet the national need for many more well trained frontline health workers."

About NextStep

NextStep is an innovative health care technology company helping solve the accelerating caregiver crisis in the United States. Our Certified Nursing Assistant placement program gives prospective caregivers the opportunity to start a new, rewarding career without the expense of tuition and provides experienced CNAs a path to a better job. Our employer partners get access to a growing network of highly qualified Certified Nursing Assistants to help meet critical staffing needs with confidence.

View original content:

SOURCE NextStep