Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Expands Smart Science Diagnostics Platform with Acquisition of MUSE Microscopy Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes, today announced its acquisition of MUSE Microscopy, a high-value intellectual property portfolio developed jointly at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and University of California, Davis. MUSE (Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation) Microscopy is the leading histology-free digital microscope providing the most significant advances in the industry in over 100 years. With this strategic acquisition, PHDC's MUSE platform will be the foundation that supports the Company's future development of imaging-based diagnostics.

"The MUSE microscope is a truly groundbreaking instrument that is driving a paradigm shift in data collection methodology within the field of diagnostic medicine," said PHDC Chief Executive Officer Matthew Nuñez. "This optics-enabled microscopy method is revolutionizing medical testing by delivering non-subjective empirically-derived diagnoses for a range of diseases. With our wholly owned MUSE IP portfolio, we will manufacture and sell the instruments while at the same time building a master imaging repository that will be the foundation of our imaging diagnostics development platform. This acquisition adds imaging diagnostics to our existing molecular diagnostics platform, both driven by advanced AI algorithms. Our comprehensive and unmatched diagnostics development platform pushes PHDC to the leading edge of specialty diagnostics."

The MUSE Microscope uses short-wavelength UV light which penetrates only microns-deep into tissue eliminating the need for precision-cut, thin specimens and even slides. In addition, short-wavelength UV light excites many fluorescent dyes simultaneously, for snap-shot color images. The result is stunningly detailed histology-free images of unparalleled resolution, structure and depth.

Sample preparation is simplified from hours to minutes using a process that does not require trained personnel, organic solvents or related expense. The water-soluble technique does not alter samples and is non-destructive, thus preserving valuable tissue for molecular studies. Moreover, MUSE Microscope images offer a large field of view for whole-slide-like digital imaging capability and can be easily and quickly formatted through application software to provide familiar H&E appearance with diagnostic-quality, subcellular detail to allow easy transition for pathologists used to viewing standard slides.

PHDC's commercial strategy for MUSE Microscopy will include sales of the microscope instrument and sample cartridges as well as licensing of the Company's advanced AI-derived algorithms for disease prediction to healthcare and research facilities nationwide.

"The MUSE microscope is a high-margin medical product, and the cartridges that facilitate production of images provide an ongoing revenue stream for PHDC long after the initial instrument purchase. We believe that MUSE Microscopy could benefit thousands of hospitals and point-of-care facilities nationwide, representing a multi-billion-dollar market," Nuñez added.

PHDC's molecular diagnostics platform includes two unique tests that detect the most challenging subclinical diseases: cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The PULS Cardiac Test™ accurately diagnoses and measures the level of coronary artery injury present in the human body reflecting atherosclerosis and provides an absolute risk of a patient experiencing a heart attack over the ensuing five years. DIABETESpredict™ is a polygenic laboratory test that identifies specific gene mutations associated with the development of type 2 diabetes and offers personalized recommendations based on the patient's genetic profile.

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's PULS Cardiac Test™, marketed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia, and Canada, identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care, and its DIABETESpredict™ test, distributed throughout North America, identifies genetic risk of type 2 diabetes before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered, and provides in depth information to those already diagnosed. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

