VisiQuate Launches Sonata™ Revenue Cycle Data Platform to Help Healthcare Organizations Streamline Data Analysis and Increase ROI New solution reduces burden of manual data integration while empowering data science teams to identify new opportunities for savings and revenue enhancement

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, Inc., the leading provider of advanced analytics, intelligent workflow and AI-powered automation offerings to America's most respected healthcare providers, today announced the launch of Sonata™, an acceleration toolkit for IT teams to streamline data ingestion, enrichment and analysis to get data in the hands of business analysts and data scientists faster than ever.

Sonata reduces the burdens associated with manually cleansing and integrating data to empower data science teams to uncover operational insights that surface overlooked revenue opportunities and hidden savings potential, driving rapid return-on-investment.

Sonata is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-based data integration solution that runs securely within a client's own cloud environment and augments healthcare organizations' overall enterprise data strategies and generates data pipelines automatically based on data ontology and target data model. Sonata includes state of the art neural networks that perform automatic recognition, classification and consolidation of data residing in multiple data sources. It consists of four primary components:

Data orchestration, transformation, governance and hosting services : Sonata processes millions of records per day, and allows for enterprise grade, secure, scalable data integration in real-time, batch and hybrid frequencies.

Data enrichment & curation : Sonata applies thousands of rules, transformations, and data enrichment routines developed over more than 25 years of experience.

Revenue cycle playbook : Data is curated into report queries powered by best-practice procedures that help increase yield and decrease waste across the entire revenue cycle, with new queries added regularly.

Rapid insights and speed to value: Sonata's data-wrangling suite offers agile, rapid data acquisition and increases speed to insights and value.

"Data science teams and their supporting IT teams routinely expend significant time and resources cleansing, organizing and integrating data - time that could be better spent developing new models, actionable insights and predictive analytics," said Brian Robertson, Founder & CEO, VisiQuate. "With Sonata, healthcare organizations can unlock the power of their own data, accelerating value and reducing friction to simplify the complexity and pain points of wrangling revenue cycle data."

About VisiQuate

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc.'s user-friendly data management and analytics solutions let virtually anyone in a healthcare organization explore complex data from multiple sources to quickly gain insights and create actionable workflows. This ability helps clients improve yield, optimize cost efficiencies, and dramatically improve the quality and velocity of decision making. Ana, VisiQuate's cognitive learning platform and interactive, automated data assistant, makes the process even simpler by using natural language chats that are powered by AI, ML, and informed by crowdsourced data. Underlying the advanced analytics is the collective experience of industry domain leaders who constantly share knowledge and best practices. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. Learn more about VisiQuate at www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

Media Contact:

Grace Vinton

Amendola Communications for VisiQuate

Phone: (203) 561-8935

gvinton@acmarketingpr.com

