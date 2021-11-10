Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Alphapals Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's educational brand, Alphapals, is excited to announce that the Alphapals Backpack Set has been selected as a winner for the Good Housekeeping 2021 Best Toy Awards.

Alphapals Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Toy Awards
Alphapals Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Toy Awards

The Alphapals Backpack Set is a cozy cuddly backpack full of wonder and play. A fun way to learn colors, letter recognition, and combining letters to create your favorite words. The soft plush backpack has breakaway velcro straps, a front flap with snap closure and includes 26 individual rainbow plush letters hidden inside. Fully lined to help keep its structure, the backpack set goes with your child everywhere from your living room to the playground, and makes for the perfect travel companion.

Alphapals provides fun and interactive learning experience with a hands-on approach, helping families experience the fun side of learning, teaching colors, letters and simple words. The brand is dedicated to creating a positive impact through imagination, education, kindness, and patience.

The Alphapals Backpack Set retails for $175 and is available at Alphapals.com. To learn more, follow Alphapals on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Contact
Noelle Benson
Rogers & Cowan/PMK
noelle.benson@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Alphapals (PRNewsfoto/Alphapals)
Alphapals (PRNewsfoto/Alphapals)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphapals-wins-good-housekeeping-2021-best-toy-awards-301420868.html

SOURCE Alphapals

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.