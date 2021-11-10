Boston Public Schools Chooses Paper to Provide Unlimited, 24/7 Tutoring to All Students

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address unequal student access to private tutoring and facilitate learning acceleration, Boston Public Schools (BPS) has partnered with Paper, a tutoring platform with a mission to empower every student to reach their highest potential. Paper will provide unlimited, 24/7 high-dosage tutoring to all 50,000 students across the school district for the next three years.

"There has never been a greater need for unlimited, 24/7 access to high-quality tutoring," said Drew Echelson, Deputy Superintendent of Academics. "Boston Public Schools is proud to partner with Paper to further emphasize our commitment to equity and access for every student at BPS. Paper will be crucial in helping us provide individualized support for all students that need it and will continue to accelerate learning across our district."

Over the past 20 years, BPS, the first public school system in the nation, has been transformed from a failing school district to one of the most renowned urban public school systems in the country, educating 50,000+ students in 125 schools — 74 percent of the school-age children who live in Boston.

BPS is proud to be one of the most diverse school districts in the nation. Nearly one in every two students speak a language other than English at home, and their students come from 139 different countries. In addition, one in five students have a disability, and half are economically disadvantaged.

By partnering with Paper, BPS is closing the divide between students who can access private tutoring and those who cannot. To serve the varying needs of the district's student population, Paper's team of tutors consists of diverse and mission-driven educators prepared to support students with different learning styles, backgrounds, and language preferences.

Whether BPS students are stuck on homework, studying for a test, or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, experts are available day and night to assist them in any K-12 subject via a secure, chat-based platform—both inside and outside of the classroom.

"Given the urgent need to support large-scale learning acceleration, districts must ensure that they—and not families—are the ones to assume the responsibility of providing access to tutoring," said Paper CEO and co-founder Phil Cutler. "We congratulate BPS for taking a giant step towards educational equity by making academic support accessible to all K-12 students across the district."

Built for seamless adoption, the platform was implemented and launched throughout BPS within five days, allowing the district to get personalized learning help in the hands of all learners—quickly and effectively.

The Boston Public Schools (BPS), the birthplace of public education in the United States, serves nearly 50,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in 122 schools. BPS is committed to transforming the lives of all children through exemplary teaching in a world-class system of innovative, welcoming schools. We partner with the community, families, and students to develop in every learner the knowledge, skill, and character to excel in college, career, and life.

Paper addresses educational equity gaps by providing unlimited, high-dosage tutoring on demand via live chat in multiple languages. Students get homework help, writing feedback, and study support any time they need it. Teachers gain insight into learning gaps, and administrators have visibility into where support is needed. Paper offers school districts an opportunity to deliver high-quality tutoring for all students in a way that is equitable, scalable, and cost-effective. Paper supports some of the largest school districts in the nation, such as Hillsborough Schools, FL, Columbus City Schools, OH, Atlanta Public Schools, GA, and Boston Public Schools, MA. Learn more at www.paper.co .

