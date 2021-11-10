Connected Nation to host national conversation on the Digital Divide with live expert panels from coast-to-coast

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation is celebrating 20 years of service by hosting an historic event taking place in one week nationally.

The pandemic demonstrated for us all what the implications are for allowing digital equity gaps to persist.

"Today we find ourselves at a most unprecedented time; not only is there a better, more unified understanding of why we must close the Digital Divide, but there is now the equally extraordinary, and necessary, financial commitment from the federal government to move-out on this national priority—a point only further increased by last week's passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. "From telehealth to remote learning needs, the pandemic demonstrated for us all what the implications are for allowing digital equity gaps to persist. Now, as a country, we are in a position to direct our focus and resources toward solutions that close these gaps which is why this national conversation comes at such a critical time in our history."

The free event is titled "20 years of connecting the nation: a national conversation on the Digital Divide" and will take place virtually Wednesday, November 17 starting at 11am. It will feature live, in-studio panel discussions from locations in Washington, DC; Sugar Land, Texas; and Portland, Oregon on topics that range from "What 2020 means for the future of the Digital Divide" to "Infrastructure and emerging technology."

"We knew when planning our 20th anniversary celebration that we did not want to host 'just another conference call' type discussion. All of us are fatigued by that approach," said Jessica Denson, Communications Director, Connected Nation. "As a result, we have worked hard to ensure that it not only feels like we are having a "national conversation" among broadband experts and decision makers but that we were also telling the stories of those directly impacted by the Digital Divide—after all, they are why Connected Nation's mission to expand access, adoption, and use of broadband truly matters."

Connected Nation went to local schools, libraries, hospitals, and rural communities to talk with students, teachers, veterans, farmers, and so many others about why having access to high-speed internet is a necessary part of our American way of life.

Take part in this national conversation on the Digital Divide as we discuss where we have been, what success and failure we have had along the way, and what we can do next to expand digital inclusion and improve digital equity across our country.

Registration is free, and the event can be viewed from anywhere in the world virtually. Register now or head to https://cn20.org/ to learn more about the panel topics and expert panelists.

