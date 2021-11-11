- Next-generation automated storage and retrieval system uses the latest in machine learning, artificial and decision intelligence for order fulfillment, product sequencing, returns processing, manufacturing kitting and more

New Honeywell Warehouse Automation Technology Allows Sites To Maximize Storage, Increase Order Fulfillment - Next-generation automated storage and retrieval system uses the latest in machine learning, artificial and decision intelligence for order fulfillment, product sequencing, returns processing, manufacturing kitting and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced its latest solution in intelligent automated handling designed to help warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing sites receive, process and fill orders faster and more accurately while potentially reducing storage footprint.

Honeywell's next-generation automated storage and retrieval system uses the latest in machine learning, artificial and decision intelligence for order fulfillment, product sequencing, returns processing, manufacturing kitting and more.

Honeywell's next-generation Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to allow warehouse and distribution center operators to better keep up with unprecedented ecommerce growth.

"The rapidly evolving retail market is pushing distribution centers to find and use innovative, flexible and automated approaches to e-commerce order fulfillment. Growing inventories, the rising cost of land and other pressures are pushing operations to make the most efficient use of available space," said Ben Cardwell, president of Honeywell Intelligrated. "Honeywell's next-generation AS/RS technology allows our customers to better utilize unoccupied vertical space, potentially eliminating the need for building or renting additional warehouse space."

Space-saving solutions like AS/RS have proven to be a top priority for distribution centers that need to operate efficiently. A recent Honeywell study showed six in 10 e-commerce companies plan to invest in automated storage and retrieval systems in the next year.

Honeywell's scalable automated solution maximizes floor space and helps efficiently manage more than 20,000 SKUs using high-speed shuttles with configurable end and intra-aisle vertical lift locations. Combined with Honeywell Intelligrated's Momentum Warehouse Execution System with Decision Intelligence, once an order comes to the distribution center system, the shuttle will retrieve goods from one or more aisles and deliver them directly to a Goods-To-Person station for order consolidation. The shuttle solution is ideal for operations that handle small cases, trays and totes.

"Distribution operators are now being asked to contribute more to overall business objectives, requiring managers to streamline processes, reduce costs and maximize the return on capital investments made in facilities," said Cardwell. "This technology delivers nearly a 40% increase in throughput over traditional picking methods, allowing labor to be used for other value-added tasks."

Honeywell has been at the forefront of innovating and developing solutions using artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate complex tasks in rapidly changing work environments. These latest innovations in technology are behind our latest solutions, including the Smart Flexible Depalletizer, designed to help warehouses and distribution centers automate the manual process of unloading pallets.

The next generation AS/RS is part of a total integrated solution based on proven concepts that apply the right mix of automation, software, labor-optimized productivity and throughput capacity for each operation's unique requirements.

Honeywell Intelligrated offers one of the broadest portfolios of advanced automation technologies and software in the industry, including the latest warehouse robotics to hybrid solutions that combine the strength of multiple technologies.

Honeywell Intelligrated is a part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, a business group that makes supply chains faster and more efficient through automated material handling, mobile computing, software, voice, sensing and safety solutions. For more information, visit sps.honeywell.com.

From concept and integration, Honeywell Intelligrated draws on its expanding portfolio and deep industry expertise to help warehousing, distribution and fulfillment companies optimize and manage their processes. The business offers integrated end-to-end automation systems, warehouse automation software and lifecycle support services regardless of the manufacturer to improve throughput and keep workers safe.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Whitney Ellis

(704) 621-4354

whitney.ellis@honeywell.com

Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions logo (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell