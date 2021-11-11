Viasat Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Award Represents Second Veteran Workplace Award to be Received in the Past Month; Viasat also Named to Military Times' 2021 Best for Vets List--Honoring Organizations Providing Veteran Programs, Benefits and Support

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, as a Gold Award recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards during a virtual ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal awards program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Department of Labor for our commitment to recruiting, retaining and developing the business skills of those who have courageously served across our armed forces," said Melinda Kimbro, chief people officer at Viasat. "We are proud to foster a culture that welcomes the expertise and leadership our veterans bring to work every day. Our goal is to assist our veterans in developing satisfying careers that leverage the diverse skills acquired through their military service. We are incredibly proud to have such a large group of veterans on the Viasat team, and we are grateful for their service to our country."

Viasat joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring and encouraging a smooth transition for veterans from military service to the civilian work life.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

Viasat was also recently recognized as a top employer for veterans by Military Times on its 2021 Best for Vets: Employers List, which was announced October 28, 2021. This award recognized companies across industries for efforts to recruit, retain and provide support to current and former service members and their families. The full 2021 Best for Vets rankings can be found here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

