COP26: NDC Partnership launches $33million Partnership Action Fund to help developing countries implement their NDCs

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NDC Partnership has today launched the Partnership Action Fund (PAF), with at-launch commitments of $33 million that members will be able to access in order to quickly respond to a developing country's needs. By pooling funds and making them readily available, the PAF enables a wide range of Partnership members to respond rapidly to country needs, with funding deployed to amplify members' impact.

The new funding comes as the members of the NDC Partnership announced they are ready to mobilize hundreds of millions of dollars to support the needs of developing countries to fast track the implementation of their NDCs to tackle climate change through sustainable development.

The Partnership brings together 197 members the NDC Partnership mobilizes 98 developing and 18 developed countries and 81 institutions. Members work together to create and deliver on ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to achieve the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Commenting on the launch of the Partnership Action Fund, Minister Pearnel Charles Jr, Jamaican Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change – Co-Chair of the NDC Partnership:

"Now that the NDC ambitions of developing countries have been raised we must mobilize funding and resources at speed and scale to turn words into action through implementation. Through the membership of the NDC Partnership we have already helped to mobilize over $1 billion to support developing countries in developing and implementing their NDCs. But there naturally remain gaps in the support that can be provided, and we must make sure that no country is left behind. The Partnership Action Fund ensures that no stone is left unturned, and countries can access the technical support that they need. I call on all our members to be ambitious in your actions and align your programs with the needs of the countries."

About the NDC Partnership

The NDC Partnership brings together 196 Members, 115 countries - 97 developing and 18 developed - and 81 institutional members countries, to create and deliver on ambitious NDCs that help achieve the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Governments identify their NDC implementation priorities and the type of support that is needed to translate them into actionable policies and programs. Based on these requests, the membership offers a tailored package of expertise, technical assistance, and funding.

This collaborative response provides developing countries with efficient access to a wide range of resources to adapt to and mitigate climate change and foster more equitable and sustainable development. The NDC Partnership is built on the premise of collective action: by acting together, we achieve more.

