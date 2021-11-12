EQT Recognized for Advancing Women's Leadership and Board Diversity

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest natural gas producer in the United States, was honored by the Women's Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving 50 percent female representation on its board of directors.

"We are honored to be among an amazing group of organizations who are leading the way on gender equity and changing the face of America's boardrooms," said Lydia I. Beebe, Chair of the EQT Board, who accepted the honor on behalf of the Company. "We have seen firsthand the benefits of diversity within the boardroom as it pertains to collaboration, engagement, debate and innovative thinking."

The Breakfast of Corporate Champions is a biennial event that honors those companies and individuals who are actively working to advance the number of women on corporate boards.

This year's event, which was held earlier this week, recognized 243 large public companies with at least 35 percent of board seats held by women. EQT was one of 44 large public companies with female board representation of 50 percent or more.

"We firmly believe that diversity of backgrounds, education and skillsets among our employees is critical to helping EQT advance its mission of becoming the operator of choice for all stakeholders," said Toby Z. Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT. "We are steadfast in our commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment that attracts and retains the best drivers of our business success."

In addition to achieving 50 percent female representation on its board of directors, EQT increased the percentage of female hires by 15 percent and diverse hires by five percent in 2020.

