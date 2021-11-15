2021 Black Friday Deals: Electronics, Toys and…Homeschooling?

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, big-screen TV -- electronics aren't the only must-have items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, families can enjoy the gift of academic success as Time4Learning , a national homeschool program and Cambium Learning Group company, has announced it's bringing back its Black Friday BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) deal. On midnight Wednesday, November 24, parents who register their child(ren) for one month of homeschooling with Time4Learning will receive the next month free.

According to Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson , the benefits of homeschooling have become more widely recognized thanks to the widespread use of educational technology amid the pandemic. According to the U.S. Census , among all K-12 students in the United States, 11.1 percent, or at least 5 million, are being homeschooled today.

"Our traditional educational model was significantly disrupted in March of 2020, opening the door for more school choice options," says Edelson. "We want all parents to find the right academic model for their families. We are excited to provide parents with the chance to experience the flexibility and freedom provided by homeschooling this holiday season."

The BOGO discount will be available until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 29 by using the code BOGO21 during checkout at Time4learning.com. The program is $19.95 monthly for PreK-8th grade for the first student and $14.95 for each additional student; 9th to 12th grade is $30 monthly per student.

Time4Learning, a respected education technology industry leader, pioneered the use of a curriculum that closely mirrors brick-and-mortar education, offering a seamless transition for both students and parents. The curriculum engages young learners and delivers lessons the way children want to learn by embedding humorous content and animation, instructional videos, printable worksheets and interactive assessments into its learning modules.

Each activity focuses on strengthening reading and math skills, boosting learning comprehension and reinforcing problem-solving skills through fun games, interactive lessons, or engaging games. Parents can assess progress and modify the platform's pace to meet their child's unique learning needs. Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for more information on how to get started , read member stories and view demos.

Time4Learning.com is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas.

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of companies includes Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

