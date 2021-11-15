Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at MEDICA 2021 Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth this week at the MEDICA 2021 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany from 15-18 November.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

The Fair is expected to include around 2,900 exhibitors from 70 countries, returning to an in-person trade show for the first time following the onset of the pandemic. The Company expects to use opportunity to generate increased interest in its suite of in vitro diagnostic and research products for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, and to introduce and promote its CoPrimer™ technology and applications to a wide audience of international attendees. The booth will be hosted by representatives of the Company and its European distributor network.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including the point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform currently in development, are invited to visit Booth D11-2 in Hall 3.

To learn more about the fair, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.medica-tradefair.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics