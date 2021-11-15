Executive From The J.M. Smucker Company Joins GS1 US Board of Governors Julia M. Landry To Help Guide GS1 US Strategy To Support Members' Digital Transformation Initiatives and Standards Adoption

EWING, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GS1 US Board of Governors has elected Julia M. Landry, vice president, commercial operations, The J.M. Smucker Company, to join the Board.

Landry joins an accomplished group of leaders who help guide the GS1 US strategy in support of members' adoption and use of GS1 Standards for e-commerce, supply chain visibility and product traceability. The cross-industry Board of Governors represents companies in apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and healthcare.

"Julia's leadership using data to help improve both internal and externally facing business processes will be very valuable as we collaborate with industry to better meet the needs of today's consumers," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "As supply chain challenges persist worldwide, her vision will help GS1 US address our members' most pressing issues during a time of constant disruption."

With more than 25 years of CPG experience across operations, supply chain management, project management, purchasing and innovation, Landry oversees the systems/tools, data, processes and capability building for marketing and sales, enabling The J.M. Smucker Company to seamlessly execute and deliver business results. Prior to joining The J.M. Smucker Company, Landry served in several roles across product supply at Procter & Gamble. Landry received her bachelor's degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. She is a Cornell alumni admissions ambassador and a passionate supporter of women in STEM.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises executives from leading organizations, including: Amazon; The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Google Store; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; Sysco Corporation; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/bog .

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

