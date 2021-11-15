Neuro Rehab VR Presented at the Aws Healthcare Accelerator Demo Day

FORTWORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro Rehab VR was featured at the AWS Healthcare Accelerator Demo Day Showcase on Thursday. The demo day included presentations from the startups in the cohort and discussions with industry thought leaders, customers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) subject matter experts. Veena Somareddy, the CEO and co-founder of Neuro Rehab delivered a presentation on how the company is using virtual reality, and Amazon cloud services to scale and grow the company.

Neuro Rehab VR announced on September 27th that the company was selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator. AWS, in collaboration with KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, designed the accelerator to address the crucial need for healthcare innovation and help healthcare customers respond to challenges in an increasingly data-driven world. Selected from more than 420 entries, from 31 countries, healthcare-focused startups evaluated companies based on the validity of their solution, existing revenue, and the number of current customers.

Neuro Rehab VR was accepted, in part, for its work developing the XR Therapy System, a patented virtual reality solution that helps physical therapists keep patients engaged and motivated during physical rehabilitation.

Projects accepted into the AWS Healthcare Accelerator Program underwent four weeks of virtual programming with AWS Partners, AWS technical experts, subject matter experts, and AWS healthcare customers. Through this program, AWS aims to accelerate the growth of the companies in the inaugural cohort and help them as they work to establish a solid technology foundation with the proper architecture, operations, and data in the cloud. AWS and KidsX designed the curriculum with hands-on technical training and reviews to best support each company.

On October 28, 2021, AWS hosted a demo day to showcase the startups and deliver presentations from AWS leaders. The inaugural cohort is backed by diverse leadership, with 70%, including Neuro Rehab VR, being female-founded. Follow the link to discover more about how AWS supports health customers and partners. Neuro Rehab VR joins nine other startups, read about them here

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a health technology company, reinventing training exercises for physical and cognitive therapy by leveraging virtual reality and neuroplasticity for recovery. Neuro Rehab VR's XR Therapy system allows providers to track patient progress in real-time and increase patient engagement. For all press inquiries please contact media@neurorehabvr.com

